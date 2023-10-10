High-quality monitors are essential tools that can help enhance your productivity, work, and entertainment experience. However, most of them tend to be on the expensive side. If you've wanted to upgrade your monitor or get a new one, but your budget has been a constraint, now is your chance. Not only are these LG monitors some of the best options on the market, but they are now incredibly affordable thanks to these limited-time Prime Day deals. So, grab one of the deals below as soon as possible, whether you need a top-notch curved monitor or a premium 4K display for your work, gaming, or creative process.

LG 34WP60C-B 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor

The LG 34WP60C-B is a true powerhouse in the world of displays. It's a curved VA panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a QHD resolution of 3440x1400, offering an immersive viewing experience you'll love. This monitor provides a cinematic experience, whether you're viewing multiple documents, multitasking, or enjoying your favorite shows and games.

The beautiful colors and brilliant contrasts from its sRGB 99% color gamut make it a joy for graphic design projects, and its 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) make it a delight for gamers. Pair that with the AMD FreeSync Premium technology and intuitive on-screen control software, and you'll see why this LG monitor is one of the easiest to fine-tune to your taste. Going from its original $400 price to $200 in this Prime Day deal is a steal. So, grab this offer if the monitor looks like what you want.

LG 34WP60C-B 34-inch Curved Ultrawide Monitor $200 $400 Save $200 The LG 34WP60C-B 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It's an immersive QHD display with a 160Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, making it perfect for fast-paced games. It's the perfect option if you're looking for a budget curved monitor for multitasking, gaming, or creativity. $200 at Amazon

LG 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD gaming monitor

If unmatched visuals, lightning-fast response, and vivid colors are what you're looking for in a gaming monitor, then the LG 27-inch UltraGear UHD monitor is all you need. Endowed with an HDMI 2.1 connection, this 3840x2160 IPS display allows you to enjoy ultra-high-definition gaming with impeccable clarity and smoothness. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and a lightning-fast 1ms GtG response time, which means no more motion blur during your fast-paced gameplay.

Thanks to its DCI-P3 95% color gamut and HDR400, you get high-fidelity colors and dynamic contrasts that allow you to see your in-game elements easily. Its support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync premium means your gaming experience will be fluid and tear-free, enabling you to play at peak performance without missing a frame. And since this Amazon deal is taking $170 off, you can enjoy a better gaming experience at an affordable price.

LG 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD Gaming Monitor $530 $700 Save $170 The LG 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD gaming monitor offers an immersive viewing experience. Enjoy incredible details, vivid colors, and sharper contrast during gameplay with its responsive IPS panel and ultra-fast 1ms response time. $530 at Amazon

LG 28MQ780-B 28-inch SDQHD DualUp Monitor

The LG 28MQ780-B is a 28-inch IPS monitor that's perfect for multi-taskers. It has a 16:8 aspect ratio stacked setup that allows you to multitask efficiently without worrying about your screen real estate. Its DCI-P3 98% color spectrum and HDR10 support ensure vivid colors that breathe life into your content, and thanks to its Ergo Stand, you can adjust, swivel, tilt, and move your monitor in any direction to further enhance your productivity. You also get multiple connectivity options via USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort, and since it supports KVM and has a built-in keyboard, you can control two different monitors with just one keyboard.

LG DualUp Monitor $600 $700 Save $100 Multitasking is more effortless with the LG 28MQ780-B 28-inch SDQHD DualUp Monitor. This monitor has a 16:8 aspect ratio and works like two monitors staked on each other. It also has a stand that allows you to adjust and swivel the monitor for more efficiency and improved productivity. $600 at Amazon

LG 48GQ900-B UltraGear UHD OLED Gaming Monitor

Take your gaming up a notch with the LG 48GQ900-B UltraGear UHD monitor. Built with an OLED panel, this monitor offers an immersive experience with its stunning 3840x2160 resolution and wide 16:9 aspect ratio. Add that to its DCI-P3 99% color gamut and 1.5M:1 contrast ratio, and you get excellent picture quality, beautiful colors, and outstanding contrasts that'll make your in-game characters feel alive.

It also has a fast 0.1ms response time that ensures smoother movement, so you won't be experiencing ghosting on this monitor. HDMI 2.1 allows you to enjoy up to 138Hz variable refresh rate, and its AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support ensures tear-free gameplay at peak performance. You also get spatial audio via DTS Headphone X and intuitive control through the UltraGear Remote control. It's hard to beat this LG premium gaming monitor for the price.

LG UltraGear 48GQ900-B $800 $1500 Save $700 The LG 48GQ900-B UltraGear UHD OLED Gaming Monitor is beautiful. Its 48-inch size provides enough screen real estate to enjoy peak gaming performance. The colors are stunning, and its 0.1ms response time ensures you don't experience ghosting during gameplay. $800 at Amazon

As you can see, LG's impressive lineup of monitors caters to a wide range of preferences, so you'll find the ideal one for your needs. Whether you're a professional who cares about precise color accuracy, a gamer keen on high refresh rates and immersive visuals, or someone looking for a well-optimized monitor for multifunctional and productivity purposes, the LG monitors above will meet your needs. However, keep in mind that these monitors are only available at these special low prices for a limited time thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals. So make sure to grab them as soon as possible. You can also check out these laptops or CPU and GPU deals if you intend to create a new setup with your LG monitor.