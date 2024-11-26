If you're like me and often forget to save your work while editing videos or other projects, leading to frustrating losses, I've got a fun and practical solution for you. Aerospace engineer and DIY hobbyist Arpan Mondal came up with a large, retro-style floppy disk picture frame that doubles as an Arduino-powered save button for your computer. Not only does it serve as a constant reminder to save your work, but it's also incredibly satisfying to press.

This floppy disk replica has a 3D structure with a soft-touch feel. Pressing it triggers the save keyboard shortcut on your PC, just like the classic save icon. Plus, it includes an auto-save feature that regularly saves your work. It's a great addition to any desk setup and a fantastic gift for computer enthusiasts and retro technology fans.

Get ready to build your own floppy disk save button

To build your own version of the floppy disk save button, you’ll need some electronic components as well as some arts and crafts supplies. Here’s a shopping list for you to gather what you need.

A microcontroller with USB HID support (a Seeeduino SAMD21 or Arduino Pro Micro will work fine) Soldering iron and supplies Double-sided tape Craft knife USB-C cable 1mm, 3mm, and 5mm white PVC foam board (also known as Sunboard) Black acrylic paint Glue Red and black wires An A5 size IKEA frame or any other appropriately-sized picture frame Paint brushes Ruler Push button Sticker paper (letter or A4) Sandpaper Pencil

Now that you’ve gathered everything you need, you can move on to the fun part: designing and building your floppy disk save button.

Design your retro floppy disk save button

Unfortunately, Mondal doesn’t provide the floppy disk designs he made. However, it isn’t too challenging to design your own. You can use a graphics design tool like Canva to create your design.

You can choose a minimalistic, cartoonish look for your floppy disk, as Mondal did. Or, if your design skills are up to it, you might make it more photorealistic. Mondal recommends keeping the design simple and clean, using blocky shapes, bold colors, and a nostalgic vibe.

Mondal modeled his after a 3.5-inch floppy disk, but you could also design the save button to resemble an older 5.25-inch disk. If you have an actual floppy disk to use as a reference image, that will work best. If you don’t have one of these antiquities lying around, an internet search will offer many examples on which you can base your design. In Mondal’s design, he also included text beneath the floppy disk highlighting its peak years of usage.

For extra realism, be sure to keep your design dimensions the same as a real-life floppy disk. That’s 3.5 inches square for a 3.5-inch floppy. Save your design as a high-resolution image or PDF file for printing.

Print and cut out your pieces

Now that you’ve completed your design, it’s time to transfer it from your computer display to paper. Print your floppy disk design on A4 or letter-sized sticker paper. Choose high-quality print settings for the crispest, sharpest details.

Once you’ve printed your stickers, it’s time to print and cut out the pieces. You can use a precision craft knife or small scissors to cut along the edges of your design, but work carefully to ensure your lines are straight and clean. If you’re using multiple layers for details like the label area or the sliding metal shield, print those sections separately and cut them out.

Once the pieces have been cut, be sure not to remove the sticker paper’s backing yet, or you’ll struggle with the pieces sticking to everything they touch.

Cut the foam board to size

Next, you’ll want to trim your foam board and assemble the pieces. You should use your stickers as stencils to mark where to cut. You’ll use different thicknesses of the foam board for different parts of the design:

5mm for the base

3mm for the middle layers

1mm for fine details

Place your cut-out sticker design on the foam board and trace around the edges with a pencil. Repeat for each layer of your design. Then, use your craft knife and ruler to cut the foam board pieces. Work slowly for precise cuts, and sand the edges with fine sandpaper to smooth them out.

Paint and finish the project

Now you can give your floppy disk its paint job. Use a soft-bristle brush to apply thin, even coats of black acrylic paint. You’ll get the best results by applying at least two coats of paint. Just be sure to let each coat dry completely before applying the next.

Silver acrylic paint or leftover sticker paper can be used to add details like the metal sliding shield. Once the paint is dry, carefully apply the sticker paper to the appropriate places, working carefully to avoid air bubbles or other imperfections.

Assemble your floppy disk save button

With all your stickers and foam board pieces cut out and painted, it’s time for assembly. Carefully place the 3mm and 1mm pieces on the 5mm base layer, giving you a 3D effect on the overall design. Use double-sided tape or strong adhesive glue to attach the layers. Make sure you apply the adhesive evenly, or you may have unsightly bumps or gaps on your disk.

Once the layers are glued together, check that the overall shape matches your original design. Make any necessary adjustments needed before the glue or tape sets. Carefully adhere the stickers, taking your time to be sure you don’t end up with air bubbles or other imperfections.

Repeat the process to make the base for your disk to sit on using a 5mm foam board. You should also make a cutout for the floppy disk to fit into, slightly larger than the disk, so there’s room for it to move freely when pushed.

Once everything is done, there’s one more step you might take for extra durability. A coat or two of clear acrylic spray will seal the floppy disk and prevent scuffs, scratches, or the sticker paper from peeling away.

Install the electronics to make your decoration functional

At this point, you’ve got a retro-looking model of a floppy disk. It’s time to make it functional by adding the electronics. This is the part that will actually pass along the keyboard shortcut to save your file.

You will need a microcontroller that supports USB Human Interface Device (HID) functionality. In other words, when it’s plugged into your computer, the operating system will recognize it as a keyboard. The Seeeduino SAMD21 and Arduino Pro Micro are great fits.