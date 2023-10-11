TCL Q6 QLED TV $380 $500 Save $120 TCL's Q6 QLED 4K Smart Fire TV is an excellent option for those looking for excellent quality at an affordable price. It features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, and more to deliver an exceptional media experience. $380 at Amazon

TCL delivers some of the best value products you can get on the market. The company makes excellent smart TVs, soundbars, headphones, smartphones, and other impressive devices with a very aggressive price tag, making them the perfect option for most. One perfect example is the Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV, which now starts at $380 after the latest 24 discount available only during Prime Day.

Amazon’s latest Prime Day savings will get you a new 55-inch TCL Q6 Series QLED 4K Smart TV for just $380. This excellent and budget-friendly smart TV is now even more compelling since it normally sells for $500, meaning that you will score $120 in instant savings if you choose to take advantage of this deal. This is the perfect smart TV for your dorm, your office, and even your bedroom if you want a reasonably sized TV to put on your wall.

This version of TCL’s Q6 Series QLED 4K Smart TV runs on Fire TV, and it’s part of the company’s 2023 lineup, so you would be getting one of the latest models around. It will deliver excellent image and sound quality thanks to its many features, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR Pro+. Since it comes with Fire OS, you also get Alexa built-in, which will make it easier for you to control your new smart TV with the Voice Remote that comes with your TV or with any other Alexa-enabled smart speaker or smart display that you may have. Of course, this is one of the more affordable alternatives you can get, meaning refresh rates will top out at 60Hz, but that will be more than enough for you to enjoy your favorite movies and shows.

Why should you buy TCL’s Q6 Series QLED 4K Smart TV?

It’s one of the best bang-for-the-buck options if you want premium features in a budget-friendly package. It also has an elegant design that will make people think you paid more for one, so you can’t go wrong with this option. And remember that you can also go for larger variants, as this model is also available with a 75-inch screen.