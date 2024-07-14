Key Takeaways Impressive interactive flip disc display project demoed by Kathy Korevec using SBC technology.

Nvidia Orin Nano board, IMX708 camera, and Waveshare audio board powers the project.

Detailed project instructions available on Flipdisc.io website, perfect for SBC fans looking to try it out.

SBC creators make a ton of awesome projects, but some of them really do take the cake. For instance, someone has shown off their interactive display consisting entirely of flip discs that can be tweaked to show whatever the designer wants. And the best bit is, if you fancy one of these in your own home, the creator has detailed how they did it and what they would have done differently if they could do it again.

Someone creates a flip disc display running off of an SBC

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this project was the idea of Kathy Korevec who wanted an interactive art piece that uses flip discs. The video above shows her demonstrating its mirror mode, which identifies you when you step in front of it and displays you in white discs. However, the video goes on to show that it can do a lot more than just impersonate you, such as acting as a media player and showing what's playing on the display.

So, what's powering this cool project? As it turns out, it's another win for SBC fans:

We ended up using a Nvidia Orin Nano. A Raspberry Pi would likely work too, although the framerate may start to suffer. We paired the Nvidia board with an IMX708 camera and a Waveshare audio board for audio input/output.

If you want to see how the project was made, and perhaps give this ambitious project a try, you can see all the details on the Flipdisc.io website. And if the idea of setting all this up puts your head in a spin, we recommend our beginner's guide to programming with a Raspberry Pi and these simple projects for beginners to get you started.