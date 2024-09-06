Sceptre 34-inch curved ultrawide WQHD monitor $220 $280 Save $60 A great and affordable gaming monitor that features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and QHD resolution. Right now, you can score a small discount that drops the price down to just $220. $220 at Amazon

If you've ever looked at the prices for curved monitors, they aren't cheap. Some of the best ones can easily cost $1,000, which can leave you scratching your head if you're trying to buy one for a good price. Luckily, there are alternative options that still offer a good experience and can save you a lot of money in the process.

This Sceptre 34-inch ultrawide monitor offers a lot of screen real estate, excellent colors, and great performance. Best of all, it's not going to cost a whole lot, with a new discount on Amazon that drops it down to just $220 for a limited time. While the discount isn't steep, this is the best price we've seen for this monitor. So, if you're interested, we recommend grabbing it while you can.

What's great about this Sceptre 34-inch ultrawide monitor?

Well, the price is going to be the obvious stand-out here with the recent deal knocking this 34-inch ultrawide monitor down to just $220. But that's not going to be all that's great about this monitor, with it offering some excellent specifications as well, like its 1ms MPRT that can eliminate ghosting effects during fast moving scenes whether you're watching a movie or playing games.

You also get excellent colors, along with a reasonably sharp image thanks to the 1440p display. Furthermore, the monitor also delivers with its 165Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. And if all of that wasn't enough, you get an aggressive 1500R curvature that will keep you immersed in your content like never before.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this monitor. The product has over 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, which is a good sign. Plus, you can now grab this monitor for less thanks to this limited-time deal that knocks it down to just $220. So get it while you can. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can check out some of our other affordable monitor recommendations as well.