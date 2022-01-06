Schlage announces smart lock with Apple Home Key support

Schlage has announced a new smart lock that comes with Apple Home Key support. The Cupertino giant first introduced the feature in iOS 15 — which allows users to store digital house keys in their Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch. When you want to control your lock, you only have to tap your device on it. The technology uses NFC and is similar to Apple’s Car Key feature. It’s also worth mentioning that Home Key works for an additional five hours or so after your device’s battery dies — thanks to Power Reserve mode.

The Schlage Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt was virtually announced at CES 2022. The new lock works with both the Schlage mobile app and Apple HomeKit. You can use either one or both simultaneously to take advantage of everything it has to offer. Both methods allow remote control, but you’d need an Apple Hub — such as a HomePod — if you’re not using the Schlage app. What makes this Schlage lock so special is it being the first in North America to support Apple Home Key. The company highlights some of its features:

Homeowners will enjoy being able to check the status of their deadbolt and lock/unlock the deadbolt remotely from their phone.

Homeowners can create and manage up to 100 access codes from the app, as well as set schedules for those codes for recurring, temporary or permanent access.

Real-time activity logs make it easier to know when a code has been used, and customizable push notifications provide an added layer of security and peace of mind.

Pairing the Schlage Encode Plus deadbolt with the Schlage Home app allows homeowners to use Alexa or Google Assistant to securely control their lock via voice.

The Schlage Encode Plus deadbolt is compatible with iOS and Android devices via the Schlage Home app.

It’s also worth noting that the lock supports the traditional, physical key. So you could always depend on that as a last resort option. Based on the features you use, the battery of this lock could last you anywhere between four months and a year. If you’d like to get your hands on it, you will have to wait till next Spring and put aside $299, though.

