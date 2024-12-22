Your changes have been saved Asus ROG Ally X $700 $800 Save $100 The upgraded Asus ROG Ally X brings some welcome improvements to the original PC gaming handheld. It features a sleek redesigned chassis, faster RAM, more base storage, a much bigger battery, and improved joysticks over the first-gen ROG Ally. It also has a nice 120Hz 1080p display with AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth gaming. $700 at Best Buy

This is one of the best PC gaming handhelds that you can buy right now. Not only is it our top premium pick, but it also offers some impressive specifications that you really won't find on any other device. The ROG Ally X is typically priced at $800, but can now be had for much less as this new discount from Best Buy knocks $100 off. This brings the device down to its lowest price ever, so get it right now before it's gone.

What's great about the Asus ROG Ally X?

The ROG Ally X features an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. But what really takes this device over the top is the improvements to the hardware from its predecessor, like its larger 80Wh battery that will provide extended use.

In addition, you get a beautiful 7-inch 120Hz screen, and the device is running Windows, which means you can easily install all your games and gaming platforms without any hiccups. While it does have some heft, it comes in a good way, with a design that makes it easier to hold for extended gaming sessions.

Plus, you get awesome sound here as well, which we found delightful in our time with the ROG Ally X. For the most part, this is the gaming handheld to buy this year. Not only do you get some of the best hardware out right now, but it's also coming in at $100 less than its retail price.