For years now, Alienware has been making some of the best gaming monitors you can buy. And the Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is no exception, featuring a subdued design that offers impressive performance and colors. You aren't going to find much better than this, which is why right now is the perfect time to buy one, with this fantastic discount that knocks $300 off.

What's great about Alienware's AW2725DF gaming monitor?

This Alienware monitor really sits at the top, offering a wealth of specifications that you probably won't find on other monitors. When it comes to size, you're getting a 26.7-inch QD-OLED panel that features vibrant colors, with 99.3% DCI-P3 coverage and an infinite contrast ratio.

Furthermore, you get a sharp picture thanks to the 1440p resolution, and an impressive refresh rate that tops out at 360Hz, with a response time that comes in at 0.03ms. When it comes to connectivity, you get two DisplayPort, one HDMI, one USB-C, three USB-A, and one USB-B.

There's also support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology, along with VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification. When it comes to adjustments, you'll have the option to tilt, swivel, and pivot, providing the most comfortable viewing experience. There's also customizable RGB lighting on the rear as well.

Overall, this is a fantastic monitor that really exceeds most expectations. And if all of the above wasn't enough, Alienware provides a three-year warranty that also covers burn-ins as well. So if this monitor sounds like what you're looking for, be sure to grab it from Dell right now at this discount price. Just be sure to use code "AW27300" during checkout to save $300.