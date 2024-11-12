Samsung 34 Inch Odyssey G5 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor $229 $550 Save $321 A fantastic gaming monitor that has plenty of bells and whistles — down to its lowest price yet. $229 at Walmart

Monitors can be expensive, especially if you're looking for one that provides lots of screen real estate and offers great performance. So if you're in the market and aren't looking to spend a lot, we recommend going with this Samsung Odyssey G5 ultrawide monitor. It features a 34 inch ultrawide panel, that's now down to a ridiculous price of just $229. This monitor normally has a retail price of $550, but in this limited time deal, you can score 58% off, dropping it down to its lowest yet.

What's great about the Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 ultrawide monitor?

We talked about it above, but this monitor is a good size, coming in at 34 inches and also is extremely wide, giving you tons of screen real estate in compact space. Not only that, but it also has a 1000R curvature that brings you into the picture with excellent immersion that's perfect for work, games, and even movies.

Of course, you also get great colors and contrast, along with fantastic performance as well, with a refresh rate that comes in at 165Hz and a 1ms response time. And when things get a little heavier, the monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which can reduce screen tearing and stutters when needed.

You also get plenty of connectivity as well with HDMI and DisplayPort, along with a USB-A port. For the most part, this is a no-nonsense monitor that's going to provide a great experience. And with its current discount, you're also going to get a lot of value at just $229.

Just be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't be around for long. Or if you're still on the fence and want to check out some other options, we also have some excellent gaming monitor recommendations as well, along with some other fantastic early Black Friday deals.