MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024) $1589 $1799 Save $210 This is one of our favorite laptops right now. Not only does it pack tons of power, but it's also quite sleek. For a limited time, you can score this M4 MacBook Pro as its lowest price yet. $1589 at Amazon

The MacBook lineup is pretty easy to recommend thanks to its great design, reliable software, and Apple's overpowered M-series silicon. It's a potent combination for anyone that's shopping for a laptop, and even Windows users may find the option alluring if the price is right.

With that said, Amazon is now offering a fantastic discount on the M4 MacBook Pro, knocking $210 off the 14-inch model, as it falls to its lowest price yet. This is one of those deals that you won't see often, so if you've been thinking about upgrading, now's going to be the time.

What's great about the M4 MacBook Pro?