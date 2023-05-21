Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $900 $1800 Save $900 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, stylus support, a lighter, more durable design, a versatile camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, and more. $900 with eligible trade-in

Samsung’s best and latest foldable smartphone is currently getting a huge discount thanks to the latest Discover Samsung deals. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 can now be yours for as low as $800 with up to $1,000 savings. But before you get excited, let me warn you that this isn’t as straightforward as we’d wish since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to take advantage of this offer.

Discover Samsung Week is almost gone, but you can save big bucks on some of Samsung’s best products. Today’s best deal will get you up to $900 trade-in savings on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The best part is that this deal will get you a free storage upgrade, meaning that you will be getting the 512GB storage version for the price of the 256GB variant. In other words, you can pick up your new phone for $900 if you manage to score a $900 trade-in discount with any of your current devices. However, Samsung is taking things a step further and is also adding $100 Samsung Credit with your purchase, which would bump up your savings to $1,000.

You can use your Samsung Credit balance to buy accessories for your new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or get a new smartwatch or a pair of Galaxy earbuds for less. Either way, you would be taking home an excellent Android device with 512GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 4nm architecture, 12GB RAM, and more than enough power to become the perfect productivity tool for anyone who wants and needs more from their smartphones.

Remember that this iteration also comes with stylus support, a lighter, more durable design, a 4,400mAh battery, and a versatile camera setup with a 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP Tele camera, and other great features that make it one of the best devices from 2022.