Microsoft Edge has really come leaps and bounds since it was first released to the wild, but even now it suffers a bit from having too many features. Worst of all, there's no easy way to disable these features, meaning that you just had to put up with them. Someone has finally released a script that removes all of Microsoft Edge's unnecessary and sometimes unwanted features, providing a solution for the bloatware problem. However, take care before you jump in and disable everything.

Remove unwanted Microsoft Edge features with a single script

As spotted by Neowin, you can remove unnecessary Microsoft Edge features with script by BobThePony on GitHub. The tool, called MSEdgeTweaker, is easy to run; just grab the file from GitHub, run it as an administrator, and then toggle the options displayed on-screen. At the time of writing, MSEdgeTweaker can perform these changes:

Disable the first run experience and splash screen Disable importing from other web browsers on launch Disable browser sign in and sync services Disable collections feature Disable edge sidebar Disable shopping assistant Disable sponsored links in the new tab page Disable insider banner in about page

MSEdgeTweaker is still a work in progress, and the developer plans to add more features. Worryingly, one proposed feature is "Option to undo changes made from this script," meaning that you cannot currently revert any tweaks you make without diving into advanced fixes. Besides that, BobThePony hopes to add more options to their app, so check in every so often to see what else this tool can do for you. If you don't want to stop at Microsoft Edge, you could also learn how to debloat Windows 11. And if you want to go for the nuclear option, you can instead use Tiny11 to debloat Windows 11.