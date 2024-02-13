Key Takeaways BloatynosyAI is a new app that allows users to remove or disable Microsoft's AI tool called Copilot from their PCs.

The app originated as Bloatynosy, which provided tools to remove bloatware and tweak privacy settings on Windows.

BloatynosyAI retains the features of the original app while adding AI-related tasks and functions.

Microsoft has made leaps and bounds with implementing its AI tools across its ecosystem, but not everybody is a fan of them. If you're not fond of Copilot, there's a new app that can remove or disable Copilot from your PC. It's called "BloatynosyAI," and you can grab it off of GitHub right now.

Related Windows 11 review: Fixing the wrongs of the past decade It's been two years since Windows 11 debuted, and Microsoft has consistently been making great changes

Keeping Copilot at bay with BloatynosyAI

You can find the app on the BloatynosyAI GitHub page. If the name is somewhat familiar to you, it's because the app began its life as "Bloatynosy," which gave Windows users extra tools to remove bloatware and tweak privacy settings. Now, developer Belim has added AI removal tools on top of this foundation, thus giving rise to BloatynosyAI.

If you're interested in what Bloatynosy did, you'll be happy to hear that the AI version of the app doesn't remove these tools. Instead, it adds AI-related tasks alongside what Bloatynosy already did:

The three central modules (Privacy, Bloatware Uninstaller, and App Installer) that we know from Bloatynosy are presented directly on the homepage. Plugins can be accessed, for example, via the keyword "Plugin", "#AI" or "Copilot" to remove AI in Windows 11/10. Additionally, many other Windows functions can be accessed and controlled through the search bar. Just give it a try with some queries or keywords.

As such, BloatynosyAI will likely be a lot of people's favorite apps when setting up a shiny new PC. Put the app on a drive, run it on your fresh computer, and remove all the tools you don't need with a few clicks.