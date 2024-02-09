Seagate Exos Use promo code "YPCDP6239" for $70 off $260 $400 Save $140 If you've been looking to beef up your storage, this 18TB Seagate HDD is going to be a great option. It offers excellent speeds and reliability, and also comes priced at $140 less than retail for a limited time. $260 at Newegg

SSDs are great if you're looking for compact storage that's also lightning quick. But if you're looking to get the most bang out of your buck, an HDD is going to be your best option thanks to large capacities and affordable prices. With that said, Seagate's Exos drives deliver amazing performance and reliability, and can be used in consumer and business settings. While this 18TB drive typically comes in at $399.99, it can now be had for a steal, with a massive discount that knocks the price down to just $259.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Seagate Exos X18 HDD?

The Seagate Exos HDD not only packs a lot of storage space, but it also packs a lot of technology to ensure reliability over a long period of use. This enterprise level drive has a SATA interface that can reach up to 6Gbps, with platters that spin up to 7200RPM, and has 256MB of cache on board. Furthermore, Exos drives are sealed with helium in order to reduce air turbulence, which allows more platters to reside in the 3.5-inch housing.

While Exos series drives can be great for PCs, they're also well-suited for NAS devices that can be used for business or personal activities. For those that are thinking about going big, the drive not only delivers when it comes to performance, but it can also do it while managing its power consumption as well, which is great if you're thinking about scaling up your storage needs over time.

As mentioned before, you're going to get reliability, but Seagate also backs its drives with a five-year warranty. Although this drive typically costs $399.99, you can now purchase it for far less, with a price tag that comes in at $140 less than retail. Just make sure to use the coupon code "YPCDP6239" during check out to save yourself an additional $70 off the already discounted price of $329.99.