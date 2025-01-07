Your changes have been saved Seagate Expansion HDD $230 $280 Save $50 Seagate's affordable 20TB external HDD is now even cheaper as it falls to its lowest price yet at just $230. $230 at Best Buy

Portable SSDs are generally a great investment if you're looking to store your data externally and need lightning-quick access. The only catch is that they usually don't offer tons of storage space, limited to around 8TB if you're looking at consumer-facing products. For most, that's going to be enough, but if you need much more, and are looking to really back everything up, then this Seagate 20TB external HDD is going to be the perfect solution.

Related 3 reasons HDDs are still worth it in 2024 HDDs might be on their way out, but they're still better than SSDs in some areas

For a limited time, you can score Seagate's Expansion external HDD for its lowest price to date. While the discount isn't huge at just $50, it's still a great price when it comes to storage, with each terabyte coming in at just a little over $11. It's a great drive that offers plenty of storage. So, if you've been looking for something massive, then this drive is going to be the one for you.

What's great about the Seagate Expansion external HDD?

For the most part, this really is all about storage space that you're getting for a great price. However, you can feel confident knowing that this drive is produced by a brand that's known for its reliability, and has been for a while now. When it comes to this particular model, you're getting 20TB of storage in a sleek case that's great for backing up all kinds of data.

It isn't the most portable model out there, but if you want to move it around, you can do so, but it does require external power from the included AC cable. This drive is compatible with Mac, Windows, and even ChromeOS and transfers are quick and easy using the drive's USB 3.0 port. Overall, you really can't ask for much more here.

You're getting a drive that has a proven track record and plenty of storage at 20TB. The price is pretty good too, at just $230, which makes it one of the cheapest options if you're looking to go big. Again, SSD storage is faster, but you won't be able to find this much storage at this price. So if this looks good to you, be sure to grab this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.