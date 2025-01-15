Seagate Expansion HDD $280 $330 Save $50 This drive is now down to its lowest price at just $280. This isn't the fastest drive on the market, but because of that trade-off, you get plenty of storage space at 24TB. $280 at B&H

If you're looking to get the most storage space for the money, this Seagate Expansion external drive is going to be a great option. We previously saw a great deal on the 20TB model, but this is even better. For a limited time, you can score this 24TB drive for just $280 from B&H Photo Video. This is the lowest price we've seen on this drive, so get it while you still can because this promotion is set to end on January 19.

Related 3 reasons HDDs are still worth it in 2024 HDDs might be on their way out, but they're still better than SSDs in some areas

What's great about the Seagate Expansion external HDD?

As you can see, this drive is pretty simple when it comes to its design. But it does make up for this simplicity with its vast amounts of storage space, with this particular model coming in at 24TB. For most, that's going to be enough storage space for a lifetime.

When it comes to connectivity, the drive has a USB 3.0 port that can connect to your computer, along with a proprietary power port as well. Since this is using USB 3.0 port, the transfer speeds on this drive aren't going to be the fastest, but it should get the job done.

The drive offers compatibility with Windows, Mac, and even ChromeOS. Of course, you can always format it to work with any device, it just takes a little extra work. For the most part, you really can't ask for much more here. This drive is a fantastic deal if you're looking for tons of storage space.

It does come with a one-year warranty from Seagate just in case you have any issues. As stated before, just be sure to grab this deal before January 19 from B&H Photo Video in order go get the best price possible.