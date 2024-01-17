Key Takeaways Seagate announces a 30TB hard drive, the largest on the market, set to be released in Q1 2024.

Solid-state drives offer quick data transfer speeds, but nothing beats the raw storage size of a hard disk drive. As time goes on, companies are finding ways to pack more and more space into hard drives that fit snugly into a computer case. Now, Seagate has announced that it will release a 30TB hard drive, and it won't just be for business use.

Seagate's new Exos 30TB hard drive

As announced in a press release by Seagate, the company is working on a 30TB hard drive as part of its Exos product line. The drive will mark the first time a 30TB hard drive has hit the market, and the company hopes to get it into people's hands in Q1 2024.

This may sound exciting, but announcements of computer hardware that breaks new records aren't usually focused on consumers. They're usually designed exclusively for industry use, and they're not something you can grab off the shelf at your local store. Sure enough, in the press release, Seagate states that it will release the Exos 30 TB hard drive to "hyperscale cloud customers" first.

However, there is a silver lining for the home hobbyist with a lot of data to store. In an interview with Tech Radar, the Executive Vice President of Seagate confirmed that it plans to release these drives to the general public after the power users have had a chance. It's going to be a bit pricey; predictions are coming in around the $450 mark for a 30TB hard drive. However, the price point still provides a better dollar-to-terabyte value than other Seagate products, so it's a bargain for people who need a serious amount of storage space. Even some of the best hard drives on the market struggle to give the same value for money.