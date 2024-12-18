Summary Seagate is releasing a 32TB HAMR HDD for general use.

No specialist hardware is required to run this massive storage.

The pricing for the 32TB HAMR HDD remains unknown for now.

How much storage space do you need, minimum? If you're an HDD aficionado (and there are plenty of reasons to be one in 2024), you're likely the kind of person who enjoys a lot of storage space. Well, if you're in the market for something truly massive, Seagate is finally launching its 32TB heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) HDD, which should tide over the most hungry of storage fans out there.

Seagate is readying the release of its 32TB HAMR HDD

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, Seagate seems ready to bring it shiny new HAMR HDDs to the public. Up until now, this tech was only available to a select few, but now that Seagate has the manufacturing system down, it can afford to release them for general use. Best of all, HAMR HDDs don't require any specialist hardware to run, so you can just slap one into your current PC, and you're set to go.

However, it seems that Seagate is a little confused as to what this thing is called. If you head over to the official store page for the drive, you'll see that both the product name and the casing feature Exos M branding. However, take a look at the URL and the page title in your tabs; up there, it goes under the name Exos M 3+. Tom's Hardware also noticed this discrepancy and reached out to Seagate about it, but I don't think the name is the biggest topic here.

So, how much does it cost? Well, Seagate seems a little tight-lipped on that right now. However, if you visit the store page, you can ask Seagate to shoot you an email as soon as they're ready to buy. Until then, we can only think (and worry) about how high the price will be.