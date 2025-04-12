Seagate 14TB Expansion HDD $200 $320 Save $120 A massive amount of storage for a great price. You can now grab this 14TB model for just $200, which is $120 off its original retail price. $200 at Best Buy

Portable SSDs are great if you want compact storage that's fast. But an external HDD is the way to go if you're to get the best bang for your buck. This Seagate Expansion HDD is a perfect example, featuring 14TB of storage space for just $200 right now while it's on sale. It might not be portable, but it's reliable storage that's cheap. So get it at this price while this deal's still around.

Related 3 reasons HDDs are still worth it in 2024 HDDs might be on their way out, but they're still better than SSDs in some areas

What's great about Seagate's Expansion HDD?

For the most part, you're not getting anything that's really fancy here. There aren't any screaming performance numbers to tout, and the real impressive part is that you're getting tons of storage space at 14TB.

Seagate keeps things pretty minimal with this drive, featuring a single USB 3.0 port on the rear, along with a barrel connecter for power. This drive will work with pretty much any device that you pair it with, but you may need to format the drive to be compatible.

This is as simple as it gets for an external hard drive, but with Seagate behind the product, you're also getting something that's plenty reliable. So if this sounds like something you need, then be sure to grab it at this price while you can.