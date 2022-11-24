Seagate Expansion HDD Seagate Expansion HDD $244.99 $539.99 Save $295 Whether you're looking to expand your internal PC spare or transfer some big data between devices, this 16TB Seagate Expansion external drive may be just what you need. The discounted asking price is the lowest we've seen to date. $245 at Amazon

We've all been there. You're working away on your desktop or laptop PC, and suddenly you spot a pop-up notification warning you about the lack of internal storage space. The best (and most budget-friendly) solution is to purchase an external drive like the 16TB Seagate Expansion during Black Friday. This thing is able to hold up to 16,000GB of data and likely far more than what your PC offers.

Price-wise, $245 would equate to about $0.02 per GB of storage. An advantage of purchasing an external drive such as this over something like a NAS is portability. Should you be on the road frequently or need to move data between sites, the Seagate Expansion external drive will be ready to go.

What makes this Seagate deal a good one?

The price of hard drives continues to fall as more people choose to adopt SSDs. They're slower and prone to physical failure with the motors or heads, but they're incredible for storing lots of data at a reasonable price. You can often buy multiple larger HDDs for the price of a single SSD. This Seagate Expansion drive is excellent for transferring data between devices, running games from, or storing backups.

Unfortunately, unlike some other external drives, the HDD used by Seagate here is one of the company's most basic drives. This isn't an issue for general use, but does mean you won't be able to crack it open and extract a vastly more expensive Seagate IronWolf NAS drive. We've seen such savings be made with certain Western Digital external drives go on sale.