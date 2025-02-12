Seagate Expansion HDD $280 $330 Save $50 This 24TB external drive is the perfect choice if you're looking for tons of storage on the cheap. It can now be had for well below its MSRP as it drops to $280. $280 at Best Buy

You can never have enough storage space, which is why it's important to always stock up on storage whenever it's possible. With that said, this Seagate Expansion 24TB external hard drive is going to be a fantastic way to keep all your things backed up, especially when it's down to its lowest price to date. For a limited time, you can now score this drive for $280, which is $50 less than its current retail price.

What's great about this Seagate Expansion external hard drive?

Now, for this price, you're getting a lot of storage space. Most people won't be able to fill up these drives, even if they have 20 years to do so. When it comes to the external hard drive, Seagate keeps things pretty simple, with a sleek storage case made from plastic that will provide some protection.

It has a single USB 3.0 port, along with a single barrel connected for power. Naturally, since this is a hard drive, you won't be getting the fastest transfer speeds, but it should be enough if you're looking to read and write a large amount of data to the drive. The Seagate Expansion is compatible with Windows, Mac, and even ChromeOS devices.

You can always format the drive as well if you're looking to get it working with other devices that aren't compatible with it right out of the box. While this $280 price tag isn't cheap, it's certainly a great price when it comes to all this storage. As stated before, 24TB is quite a bit, and for most people, this drive should easily be able to store a lifetime of data.

