If there's one thing that you'll always want more of, that's going to be storage space. And while you can pick up some M.2 SSDs for good prices, nothing will ever beat an HDD when it comes to value. With that said, this Seagate Expansion 26TB external HDD is now down to its lowest price at just $300. This is the best price we've seen on this model, so get it while you can.

What's great about this Seagate Expansion external HDD?

Now the best thing about this drive is going to be the value that it offers when it comes to storage space. You're talking about roughly spending around $11 per terabyte with this drive, which means you're getting excellent bang for your buck when compared to other formats.

Sure, it's not the most portable solution, but you can still take it with you wherever you go, and it's also compatible with a number of different operating systems, like Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, which makes it extremely versatile. If you want to go the extra step, you can also format it to make it work with other systems as well.

When it comes to hardware, you get a single USB 3.0 port and barrel connected for power. The design is simple and sleek, and will look good on any desk. This is going to be the best way to back up your data if you're looking to store a ton of photos, videos, movies, or documents.