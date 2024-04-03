Seagate FireCuda 520N $140 $193 Save $53 Seagate's FireCuda 520N is a 2230 M.2 NVMe SSD compatible with the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and laptops like the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. You can now score this massive 2TB SSD for its lowest price to date for a limited time. $140 at Amazon

PC gaming handhelds are having a little bit of a moment thanks to Valve's Steam Deck, with big players like Lenovo, MSI, and Asus diving in, to try and capture some of the same success. If you've managed to get your hands on one, you'll know that games can take up a lot of space, with some modern titles reaching over 100GB for just one game. This can come as a surprise to some, which is why it's always a good idea to have a lot of room, whether it's going with a model with larger storage or upgrading the storage on your own.

If you're thinking about going with the latter option, then there are a wide variety of great M.2 SSDs on the market right now, making it the prime time to pick up some storage. With that said, we've managed to find a great deal on this 2TB Seagate FireCuda 520N SSD that offers lots of performance and more importantly, storage space, making it the ideal SSD for your upgrade.

What's great about the Seagate FireCuda 520N SSD?

Source: Seagate

Seagate has been in the storage business for quite some time, which means you can feel confident with the brand's SSDs, offering reliable performance. Seagate states that its FireCuda 520N SSD delivers "high-speed performance up to 5,000MB/s." Diving a little deeper we were able to clarify that this number pertains to read speeds, and write speeds are a little lower, coming in at 3,200MB/s.

While not the fastest SSD we've seen, this is still a pretty good rate of transfer and should be more than enough for gaming handhelds out there. Of course, Seagate also backs up its drive with great support, providing peace of mind with a five-year limited warranty. Furthermore, the brand also offers three years of data recovery service if something were to go wrong.

For the most part, if you're looking to upgrade and are trying to get the maximum storage space in your device, then this is going to be a fantastic option. Just make sure to get it while the deal's still available, because at this price, it won't last long.