Have you been thinking about upgrading your laptop or desktop PC with more storage? Well, this Seagate 1TB Gen4 M.2 SSD might just be the thing you need if you're looking to get a quality SSD for less. For a limited time, Newegg is offering a substantial discount on this drive as it drops to one of its lowest prices to date at just $67. You can grab this discount by applying the discount code "SEGTESSD246" during the checkout process.

What's great about Seagate's FireCuda 530R 1TB Gen4 M.2 SSD?

You really can't go wrong with his M.2 SSD. Not only are you getting something reliable from a top brand, but it also offers excellent performance numbers as well, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7,400MB/s, and sequential write speeds that max out at 7,000MB/s.

For the most part, this SSD is the perfect upgrade for any desktop or laptop, and can also be used in a PlayStation 5 as well. Seagate also promises quite a bit of longevity as well, with support for up to 1,100TBW or five years of warranty, whichever comes sooner. For the most part, you can't really ask for much more.

The cherry on top is going to be the discount offered, with Newegg dropping the price from $85 to $80, while also offering another $13 off with coupon code "SEGTESSD246". This is one of the best prices you're going to find on this model, so be sure to get it while you can.

