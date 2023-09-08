While many companies are chasing top-end performance or great cooling to make the best PCIe 5.0 SSD, Seagate is after something else: endurance. Its FireCuda 540 SSD isn't the fastest among PCIe 5.0 drives, but at 1000TBW per terabyte, it's definitely the most durable by far. If you want an SSD that will last you years without even failing a little, the FireCuda 540 is the SSD for you.

About this review: Seagate sent us the FireCuda 540 2TB for the purposes of this review. Seagate did not see the contents of this review before publishing.

Source: Seagate Seagate FireCuda 540 PCIe Gen5 The most durable M.2 SSD PCIe 5.0 performance and excellent longevity 8 / 10 $300 $320 Save $20 Seagate's FireCuda 540 SSD is a first-generation PCIe 5.0 M.2 drive that boasts reads and writes of up to 10,000MB/s. However, it requires a heatsink, and since the FireCuda 540 doesn't come with one, you'll have to ensure your device has a built-in one you can use. Storage capacity 1TB, 2TB Hardware Interface PCIe Gen 5 x4 Transfer rate 10,000/10,000MB/s Read/Write (2TB model) TBW 2.000 (2TB model) Pros Delivers much better max performance than PCIe 4.0 SSDs

1TB and 2TB models

The highest endurance you can find on an SSD Cons No heatsink model (yet)

Not the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD $320 at Amazon $303 at Newegg $300 at B&H

Seagate FireCuda 540 pricing and availability

At the time of writing, you can find the FireCuda 540 2TB for $300 and the 1TB for $180, though availability doesn't look perfect as on Amazon, you can only get the FireCuda 540 from third parties. One thing to note is that Seagate says the 1TB model is a little slower than the 2TB model, though, in this review, I only tested the 2TB model, so I can't say for sure if you really do need to worry about lower performance.

Furthermore, you won't be able to find the FireCuda 540 with a heatsink included, at least not yet. Seagate told me that it doesn't feel like this is a problem since virtually all motherboards with PCIe 5.0 support have heatsinks of their own, and I agree with that line of thinking. Still, it would be nice to have that option anyway, and hopefully, Seagate will eventually introduce a variant of the FireCuda 540 that comes with a custom heatsink. Like most PCIe 5.0 SSDs, since it requires a heatsink, it may not be ideal if you want to put it in a laptop.

How the Seagate FireCuda 540 was tested

For this review, I tested the FireCuda 540 in a test bench using Asus's B650E-I Strix, a Ryzen 9 7900X, and 32GB of G.Skill's Flare X5 DDR5 memory rated at 6,000MHz and CL36. Because the FireCuda 540 doesn't come with a heatsink, I tested it under the included heatsink that came with the motherboard, which isn't particularly large but is sufficient even for high-end SSDs.

In the benchmarks I ran (CrystalDiskMark and ATTO Disk Benchmark), I tested the FireCuda 540 and other SSDs in two different ways: with 100% free space and with 10% free space, as some SSDs lose performance when they get filled up with data. I also didn't run benchmarks back-to-back but instead waited about 10 to 15 minutes between runs in order to make sure I wasn't burning through cache and running into poor performance as a result. It is normal for power users to deplete an SSD's cache in real-world work, however.

The two SSDs I've chosen to compare the FireCuda 540 against are MSI's Spatium M570, a PCIe 5.0 drive that is priced similarly to the FireCuda 540, and Corsair's MP600 Pro NH, the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can buy today. These drives were tested under the same conditions with the same methodologies.

Performance

In CrystalDiskMark, I tested the four "default" and two "NVMe" benchmarks, which are half sequential and half random and use a variety of different block sizes and queue depths.

FireCuda 540 Spatium M570 MP600 Pro NH 2TB FireCuda 540 (90% full) Spatium M570 (90% full) MP600 Pro NH 2TB (90% full) SEQ1M Q8T1 10065/10199 10084/10201 7344/7107 10075/10170 10052/10143 7325/6576 SEQ1M Q1T1 8664/10123 8712/10113 4392/6409 8678/10121 8664/9428 4462/5989 SEQ128K Q32T1 9985/10201 9984/10183 7457/7106 10020/10165 10002/5745 7456/6567 RND4K Q32T16 5276/2822 5219/2730 4758/2966 5277/2915 5208/1637 4748/2978 RND4K Q32T1 805/605 790/500 955/737 815/605 797/601 954/726 RND4K Q1T1 79/307 79/302 72/304 79/307 78/301 71/303

Scores are organized by read/write and are measured in MB/s.

With no data stored on these drives, the FireCuda 540 and Spatium M570 are pretty neck and neck, but a fairly significant gap emerges when you fill each drive to 90%. The Spatium M570 loses quite a bit of write performance in three of the six tests, and while reading is usually more important than writing, anybody doing lots of file transfers will inevitably notice how much faster the FireCuda 540 is. Random performance, however is mostly the same between the FireCuda 540 and the Spatium M570, which indicates both drives will perform about the same outside of large file transfers.

Of course, compared to a top-end drive like the MP600 Pro NH, the FireCuda 540 (as well as the Spatium M570) is much faster in sequential workloads. The MP600 Pro NH actually maintains a pretty sizable lead in the random Q32T1 test, but it's not so significant that it really changes anything for the FireCuda 540.

ATTO Disk Benchmark runs a series of sequential reads and writes at gradually increasing block sizes, and I tested it in its default configuration. It gives quite a few data points, from 512 bytes to 64MB, but I cut it off at 8MB, and I'm also only showing half of the data points between 512 bytes and 8MB just for the sake of brevity.

FireCuda 540 Spatium M570 MP600 Pro NH 2TB FireCuda 540 (90% full) Spatium M570 (90% full) MP600 Pro NH 2TB (90% full) 512B 77/16 75/18 65/6 76/17 76/15 64/6 2KB 300/299 296/249 260/216 302/300 304/300 253/210 8KB 1140/1050 1120/1040 981/819 1150/1050 1150/1050 1019/846 32KB 4240/4050 4060/3960 3100/2940 4240/4040 4160/4060 3120/2950 128KB 7730/9500 7530/9470 6940/6090 7750/9470 7560/9500 6920/6090 512KB 8710/9500 8420/9500 6970/6140 8730/9500 8460/9500 6970/6140 2MB 8890/9500 8920/9500 6880/6160 8540/7190 8830/9500 6880/6140 8MB 9380/9500 9380/9450 6890/6140 9100/8400 9390/8810 6890/6160

Scores are organized by read/write and are measured in MB/s.

There's really not that much difference between these three SSDs until we get to the 32KB mark, which is when the FireCuda 540 and Spatium M570 start to pull ahead of PCIe 4.0 drives like the MP600 Pro NH. Overall, the FireCuda and Spatium M570 were pretty similar, to the point that both SSDs showed similar inconsistency when filled to 90% capacity. However, neither drive was cripplingly inconsistent, and each only showed performance drops a few times throughout the benchmark.

PCIe 5.0 SSDs get really hot, and the FireCuda 540 is no exception, as it reached a peak of 86 C during my testing. That's higher than the 81 C observed on the Spatium M570, though this comparison isn't entirely fair since the FireCuda 540 was using a smaller heatsink. In that light, 86 C isn't a bad result, though hopefully, future PCIe 5.0 drives solve this heat problem.

Should you buy the Seagate FireCuda 540?

You should buy the Seagate FireCuda 540 if:

You want a fast PCIe 5.0 SSD

The SSD with the highest endurance available today

You shouldn't buy the Seagate FireCuda 540 if:

You want an even faster PCIe 5.0 SSD

High durability isn't that important to you

While I wasn't amazed by the FireCuda 450's performance (Crucial's T700 is seemingly the better SSD in that regard), the incredibly high endurance Seagate offers is impressive. At 2000TBW for the 2TB model, you would have to write 1TB of data to the FireCuda 540 for five and a half years before the drive would hit its limit. Other PCIe 5.0 SSDs offer just 700TBW per terabyte compared to the 1000TBW per terabyte on the FireCuda 540, putting the FireCuda 540 in a league of its own, even if this much endurance is overkill.

Although you need a motherboard with PCIe 5.0 to enjoy its high performance, you can still enjoy its endurance if you put it in a desktop that's limited to PCIe 4.0. In that sense, the FireCuda 540 isn't just a good PCIe 5.0 SSD but one of the best SSDs for anyone who values endurance and durability above all else. Perhaps targeting endurance makes the FireCuda 540 more niche than its competitors, but it is undeniably a winner nonetheless.