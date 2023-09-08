Quick Links
While many companies are chasing top-end performance or great cooling to make the best PCIe 5.0 SSD, Seagate is after something else: endurance. Its FireCuda 540 SSD isn't the fastest among PCIe 5.0 drives, but at 1000TBW per terabyte, it's definitely the most durable by far. If you want an SSD that will last you years without even failing a little, the FireCuda 540 is the SSD for you.
About this review: Seagate sent us the FireCuda 540 2TB for the purposes of this review. Seagate did not see the contents of this review before publishing.
Seagate FireCuda 540 PCIe Gen5
PCIe 5.0 performance and excellent longevity
Seagate's FireCuda 540 SSD is a first-generation PCIe 5.0 M.2 drive that boasts reads and writes of up to 10,000MB/s. However, it requires a heatsink, and since the FireCuda 540 doesn't come with one, you'll have to ensure your device has a built-in one you can use.
- Storage capacity
- 1TB, 2TB
- Hardware Interface
- PCIe Gen 5 x4
- Transfer rate
- 10,000/10,000MB/s Read/Write (2TB model)
- TBW
- 2.000 (2TB model)
- Delivers much better max performance than PCIe 4.0 SSDs
- 1TB and 2TB models
- The highest endurance you can find on an SSD
- No heatsink model (yet)
- Not the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD
Seagate FireCuda 540 pricing and availability
At the time of writing, you can find the FireCuda 540 2TB for $300 and the 1TB for $180, though availability doesn't look perfect as on Amazon, you can only get the FireCuda 540 from third parties. One thing to note is that Seagate says the 1TB model is a little slower than the 2TB model, though, in this review, I only tested the 2TB model, so I can't say for sure if you really do need to worry about lower performance.
Furthermore, you won't be able to find the FireCuda 540 with a heatsink included, at least not yet. Seagate told me that it doesn't feel like this is a problem since virtually all motherboards with PCIe 5.0 support have heatsinks of their own, and I agree with that line of thinking. Still, it would be nice to have that option anyway, and hopefully, Seagate will eventually introduce a variant of the FireCuda 540 that comes with a custom heatsink. Like most PCIe 5.0 SSDs, since it requires a heatsink, it may not be ideal if you want to put it in a laptop.
How the Seagate FireCuda 540 was tested
For this review, I tested the FireCuda 540 in a test bench using Asus's B650E-I Strix, a Ryzen 9 7900X, and 32GB of G.Skill's Flare X5 DDR5 memory rated at 6,000MHz and CL36. Because the FireCuda 540 doesn't come with a heatsink, I tested it under the included heatsink that came with the motherboard, which isn't particularly large but is sufficient even for high-end SSDs.
In the benchmarks I ran (CrystalDiskMark and ATTO Disk Benchmark), I tested the FireCuda 540 and other SSDs in two different ways: with 100% free space and with 10% free space, as some SSDs lose performance when they get filled up with data. I also didn't run benchmarks back-to-back but instead waited about 10 to 15 minutes between runs in order to make sure I wasn't burning through cache and running into poor performance as a result. It is normal for power users to deplete an SSD's cache in real-world work, however.
The two SSDs I've chosen to compare the FireCuda 540 against are MSI's Spatium M570, a PCIe 5.0 drive that is priced similarly to the FireCuda 540, and Corsair's MP600 Pro NH, the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can buy today. These drives were tested under the same conditions with the same methodologies.
Performance
In CrystalDiskMark, I tested the four "default" and two "NVMe" benchmarks, which are half sequential and half random and use a variety of different block sizes and queue depths.
FireCuda 540
Spatium M570
MP600 Pro NH 2TB
FireCuda 540 (90% full)
Spatium M570 (90% full)
|
MP600 Pro NH 2TB (90% full)
SEQ1M Q8T1
10065/10199
10084/10201
7344/7107
10075/10170
10052/10143
|
7325/6576
SEQ1M Q1T1
8664/10123
8712/10113
4392/6409
8678/10121
8664/9428
|
4462/5989
SEQ128K Q32T1
9985/10201
9984/10183
7457/7106
10020/10165
10002/5745
|
7456/6567
RND4K Q32T16
5276/2822
5219/2730
4758/2966
5277/2915
5208/1637
|
4748/2978
RND4K Q32T1
805/605
790/500
955/737
815/605
797/601
|
954/726
RND4K Q1T1
79/307
79/302
72/304
79/307
78/301
|
71/303
Scores are organized by read/write and are measured in MB/s.
With no data stored on these drives, the FireCuda 540 and Spatium M570 are pretty neck and neck, but a fairly significant gap emerges when you fill each drive to 90%. The Spatium M570 loses quite a bit of write performance in three of the six tests, and while reading is usually more important than writing, anybody doing lots of file transfers will inevitably notice how much faster the FireCuda 540 is. Random performance, however is mostly the same between the FireCuda 540 and the Spatium M570, which indicates both drives will perform about the same outside of large file transfers.
Of course, compared to a top-end drive like the MP600 Pro NH, the FireCuda 540 (as well as the Spatium M570) is much faster in sequential workloads. The MP600 Pro NH actually maintains a pretty sizable lead in the random Q32T1 test, but it's not so significant that it really changes anything for the FireCuda 540.
ATTO Disk Benchmark runs a series of sequential reads and writes at gradually increasing block sizes, and I tested it in its default configuration. It gives quite a few data points, from 512 bytes to 64MB, but I cut it off at 8MB, and I'm also only showing half of the data points between 512 bytes and 8MB just for the sake of brevity.
FireCuda 540
Spatium M570
MP600 Pro NH 2TB
FireCuda 540 (90% full)
Spatium M570 (90% full)
|
MP600 Pro NH 2TB (90% full)
512B
77/16
75/18
65/6
76/17
76/15
|
64/6
2KB
300/299
296/249
260/216
302/300
304/300
|
253/210
8KB
1140/1050
1120/1040
981/819
1150/1050
1150/1050
|
1019/846
32KB
4240/4050
4060/3960
3100/2940
4240/4040
4160/4060
|
3120/2950
128KB
7730/9500
7530/9470
6940/6090
7750/9470
7560/9500
|
6920/6090
512KB
8710/9500
8420/9500
6970/6140
8730/9500
8460/9500
|
6970/6140
2MB
8890/9500
8920/9500
6880/6160
8540/7190
8830/9500
|
6880/6140
8MB
9380/9500
9380/9450
6890/6140
9100/8400
9390/8810
|
6890/6160
Scores are organized by read/write and are measured in MB/s.
There's really not that much difference between these three SSDs until we get to the 32KB mark, which is when the FireCuda 540 and Spatium M570 start to pull ahead of PCIe 4.0 drives like the MP600 Pro NH. Overall, the FireCuda and Spatium M570 were pretty similar, to the point that both SSDs showed similar inconsistency when filled to 90% capacity. However, neither drive was cripplingly inconsistent, and each only showed performance drops a few times throughout the benchmark.
PCIe 5.0 SSDs get really hot, and the FireCuda 540 is no exception, as it reached a peak of 86 C during my testing. That's higher than the 81 C observed on the Spatium M570, though this comparison isn't entirely fair since the FireCuda 540 was using a smaller heatsink. In that light, 86 C isn't a bad result, though hopefully, future PCIe 5.0 drives solve this heat problem.
Should you buy the Seagate FireCuda 540?
You should buy the Seagate FireCuda 540 if:
- You want a fast PCIe 5.0 SSD
- The SSD with the highest endurance available today
You shouldn't buy the Seagate FireCuda 540 if:
- You want an even faster PCIe 5.0 SSD
- High durability isn't that important to you
While I wasn't amazed by the FireCuda 450's performance (Crucial's T700 is seemingly the better SSD in that regard), the incredibly high endurance Seagate offers is impressive. At 2000TBW for the 2TB model, you would have to write 1TB of data to the FireCuda 540 for five and a half years before the drive would hit its limit. Other PCIe 5.0 SSDs offer just 700TBW per terabyte compared to the 1000TBW per terabyte on the FireCuda 540, putting the FireCuda 540 in a league of its own, even if this much endurance is overkill.
Although you need a motherboard with PCIe 5.0 to enjoy its high performance, you can still enjoy its endurance if you put it in a desktop that's limited to PCIe 4.0. In that sense, the FireCuda 540 isn't just a good PCIe 5.0 SSD but one of the best SSDs for anyone who values endurance and durability above all else. Perhaps targeting endurance makes the FireCuda 540 more niche than its competitors, but it is undeniably a winner nonetheless.
Seagate FireCuda 540 PCIe Gen5
Seagate's FireCuda 540 SSD is a first-generation PCIe 5.0 M.2 drive that boasts reads and writes of up to 10,000MB/s. However, it requires a heatsink, and since the FireCuda 540 doesn't come with one, you'll have to ensure your device has a built-in one you can use.