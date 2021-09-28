Get an 8TB Seagate Game Drive Hub for your Xbox for just £129.99 (£32 off)

Do you need more space for your Xbox? Do you want to be able to take your games with you to play on your friends’ consoles too? The 8TB Seagate Game Drive Hub for Xbox is on sale in the U.K. on Amazon for just £129.99, and it ensures you’ll never run out of space for games again. As Seagate claims, average Xbox game sizes are between 35GB and 50GB, meaning this drive should easily hold 200+ games on it without any issues at all. It’s compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S and is an officially licensed product.

Seagate Game Drive Hub 8TB The Seagate Game Drive Hub has 8TB of storage, plenty of space for all your favorite games. It's an officially licensed product too, meaning it's fully compatible with all recent Xbox consoles See at Amazon

The Seagate Game Drive Hub has a few features that really help integrate with your games console. It has dual front-facing USB 3.0 ports for charging your controllers or other devices, it’s completely plug-and-play without any major setup required, and it has high-speed USB 3.0 performance at up to 160MB/s. Because it’s an official product, once plugged in, your Xbox will guide you on how to set it up and configure it with your games console.

There are a couple of caveats, and the first is that it requires its own power, so you’ll need to make sure you have a spare plug to power it. As well, to use it with Series S/X games, you’ll need to transfer games from the drive to your internal storage first to play them, as it’s not an SSD. You can still download Series S/X games to it and any other games can be played from it, but specifically, Series S/X games will need to be transferred to your internal storage first.