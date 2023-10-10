Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf $200 $260 Save $60 A fantastic HDD that's perfect for your next NAS build or upgrade. The 7200 RPM 3.5-inch SATA drive has an excellent reputation and is quite reliable. For a limited time, you can score a sizable discount that drops the price by $60. $200 at Amazon

While there are lots of different storage options out there, SSDs have pretty much become the go-to solution thanks to their speed and size, appearing in PCs, laptops, and even game consoles. Although popular, SSDs still have restrictions, and if you're looking for big storage at an affordable price, HDDs are still the way to go.

Despite there being some amazing HDD deals for NAS, we've picked out one of the best ones during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. This Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS HDD offers a ton of storage, impressive speeds, and is plenty for most NAS setups, and currently comes in at just $200, which is $60 less than its retail price.

What's great about the Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS HDD?

So you might be asking yourself, what's different about a NAS HDD? Well, simply put, you're getting a reliable drive that can work long hours with minimal wear. According to Seagate, its IronWolf series of drives deliver little to no vibration, which means less wear and tear than a normal hard drive. Furthermore, you get increased file-sharing performance, which is ideal when you're multiple drives in a NAS setup.

In addition to the raw specifications, like 12TB of space, 256MB cache, and 7200RPM disk speeds, you're also getting impressive run times that can go up to one million hours Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF). If that doesn't inspire confidence in the product, then its five-year limited warranty should. The warranty also includes three years of data recovery service if there is failure.

While NAS drives can be great for general purpose storage, they can also be used in media servers, and by media professionals when there are heavy workloads. For the most part, you're getting great bang for the buck with this drive, and if you're looking to upgrade or build a NAS, you're going to want to grab this deal while you can.