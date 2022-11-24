Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB $399.99 $629.99 Save $230 Seagate makes some of the best NAS drives out there and the IronWolf Pro range is what you need for maximum capacity. This 20TB drive is some serious business with solid endurance, speedy transfer rates, and a great price." $399.99 at Amazon

Seagate hard drives are among the best in the business for network-attached storage (NAS). The company's IronWolf Pro range are the flagship units with a maximum capacity per drive of 20TB. That's some serious data storage for those who require it. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to score some deals on these drives, like right now with up to 37% discounted off the price Seagate IronWolf Pro HDDs.

This 20TB Seagate IronWolf Pro is a CMR 3.5-inch drive, which is the preferred standard of such storage for NAS. It has a 7200RPM motor to spin the platters and 256MB of cache to work with. For endurance, you're looking at a workload rate of 300TB/yr, which is pretty good unless you're absolutely hammering the server with data.

As well as the 20TB capacity drive, we also spotted the following Seagate IronWolf Pro drives on sale for Black Friday:

What makes this a good deal?

When it comes to picking the right storage for your NAS, it's important to consider the workload you'll be placing upon the hardware. Price is also a factor that should be looked at how much you're paying per GB. For this discounted 20TB drive, you'll be spending just $0.02 per GB of storage. That's incredible value when you consider these should last for multiple years to come.

Unlike a PC where you'll typically purchase one extra drive and call it a day for games and other media, the wonderful world of NAS requires numerous drives. If you care about redundancy and data protection, you'll be buying more than one to enable some form of RAID. This is where discounts like these really save you some serious cash.