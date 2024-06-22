Key Takeaways Seagate opens eBay store with impressive deals on refurbished drives like the Exos X22 22TB for $311.99, originally priced at $610.99.

Reporting on a win-win story always feels good, and Seagate's newest venture is no exception. The company makes a lot of hard drives for consumers, but the company is experiencing a bit of an electronic waste issue. Fortunately, Seagate knows a fantastic way to solve its waste issue and give people a good deal at the same time. The company has opened an eBay store for refurbished drives given a second life, and the discounts are seriously impressive.

Seagate opens a refurbished drive store with amazing prices

As reported by Tom's Hardware, Seagate's new eBay store is advertising some seriously well-priced drives. The drives tend to have no power-on hours and look like they're new; the only flaws are that the warranty only lasts around 1-2 years, it doesn't come in the original packaging, and it's only available for US customers right now. If you can put up with those issues, you can score yourself a really well-priced drive. Tom's Hardware listed the following examples from Seagate's refurbished store:

Seagate Barracuda 10TB - $153.99 Seagate Exos X16 14TB - $169.99 Seagate Exos X16 12TB - $184.99 Seagate Barracuda Pro 12TB - $184.99 Seagate Exos X16 16TB - $209.99 Seagate Exos X18 16TB - $209.99 Seagate Exos X20 16TB - $209.99 Seagate Exos X20 18TB - $229.99 Seagate Exos X20 20TB - $268.99 Seagate Exos X22 20TB - $268.99 Seagate Exos X22 22TB - $311.99

If you're not savvy with hard drive prices, the Seagate Exos X22 22TB that sells for $311.99 sells brand-new at $610.99. Meanwhile, the Seagate Barracuda Pro 12TB going for $184.99 usually sells for $276 on Amazon. As such, if you're willing to take a chance on the reduced warranty, head over to Seagate's eBay page and save yourself some money.