You can now search for specific messages in Twitter DMs

Twitter has been actively developing and adding new features to its platform lately. Earlier this week, the company started allowing iOS users to record GIFs directly through its built-in camera. And with Twitter Blue further expanding its features, the service is turning from a basic to a rich one that caters to different users. What once started as an app to share short text content has become a hub where people can engage in audio chatrooms, stream live video, and much more. One of the annoyances users used to face when using direct messages (DMs) on Twitter is the inability to search for specific messages. They had been able to search for people and groups they’ve had conversations with only. Fortunately for all of us, that has changed now. Twitter now supports searching for specific messages in DMs.

We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs… Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

As the embedded GIF above demonstrates, users can now search their DMs for specific messages they’ve sent or received. Prior to this change, users had to manually dig through an account’s chat history to find the message they’re looking for. The ability to search for people and group chats remains available nonetheless.

The demonstration displays the Twitter app on iOS. However, we expect this change to make it to all platforms. That’s because the company hasn’t mentioned any platform exclusivities in the tweet. If the feature has rolled out to you, you can access it by following the steps below:

Launch the Twitter app.

Head to the Messages tab in the bottom right corner.

Click on the Search bar on top.

Go to the Messages section in the top right corner to filter search results accordingly.

