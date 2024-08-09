Key Takeaways Enjoying smoother gameplay and boosted performance after reinstalling Windows on a separate SSD for gaming.

Removing kernel-level anti-cheat from main install and keeping it isolated for enhanced security and ease.

Experience the mental freedom of separating work and gaming by having distinct Windows installs for each.

I'm a competitive gamer, and I play a lot of Counter-Strike, Valorant, and Escape from Tarkov to name a few. I'm always looking for a way to gain a competitive edge, and that includes ensuring that I have consistent frametimes and nothing else getting in the way of my gaming. Despite that, I've been using the same Windows 11 install for a number of years at this point, and I finally decided to take the plunge and do a reinstall... kind of.

I had an extra SSD in my PC that I used for clips that I took with Nvidia Shadowplay, but it was largely an empty 3TB NVMe that really was going to waste. I installed Windows 11 on it, debloated it, and installed only the necessary applications that I need when I'm gaming. That includes Spotify, Discord, Steam, any anti-cheat software, and the games that I play. That's it, and there are a few reasons why I'm so glad I did.

No need for kernel-level anti-cheat in my main install

Some people aren't happy with it

Many people don't like kernel-level anti-cheat, and for good reason. When you install an anti-cheat like Faceit Anti-Cheat or Riot's Vanguard, it gains full access to your system and can see everything that you do. While applications are capable of seeing quite a lot on your computer (more than I'd wager most people realize), there are still some risks associated with giving something that level of access to your computer.

Thanks to the fact that I've made a second Windows install just for gaming, I can remove all anti-cheat software from my main Windows install and only keep it on my gaming one where I don't do anything except, well, game. It not only means that I can keep it separate from anything important and don't need to worry about it running all the time, but it's one less thing to keep track of on my main Windows install.

Better performance

Realistically a given

What happens when you reinstall Windows, debloat it, and only use the bare minimum after that? You get some pretty great performance, as it turns out. While I was never really encumbered thanks to having an Intel Core i9-14900K and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, I'm still getting even better performance in games like Counter-Strike than I ever was before.

Some of the benefits I've experienced are more consistent frametimes with far fewer frametime rendering spikes, leading to more consistently smooth gameplay. On top of that, even doing basic things like tabbing in and out of a game is significantly quicker, and I'm even experiencing fewer crashes in games like Counter-Strike than I had previously.

Less software in the way

It's gaming, and gaming only

In my normal Windows install, I have a lot of programs. I have stuff for work, I have music production software, I have video editing software, I have reverse engineering software, and really, just a ton of stuff. While it's not typically running in the background, sometimes it is, and it can be both distracting and annoying, while also impeding performance.

As a result, it's really nice to just have a Windows install that cuts out all of that and leaves me with just the games I care about. I can boot my PC into that SSD when I want to play games, and there's no worry that I'll get distracted by something or start doing something I shouldn't be because there's nothing else to do on it anyway.

This is also helped by debloating Windows, as you'll have fewer programs bothering you in the background. There are far fewer popups, no suggested apps, and no advertisements. It's Windows how it should be.

Separate games from work

And work from games

With a second install, it makes it very easy to focus on either gaming or work, with no in-between or crossing over of the two. When I'm working, I'm working, and when I'm gaming, I'm gaming. It's incredibly healthy to separate work from your day-to-day life as much as you can, and when one of my most consistent hobbies is gaming, it can be bad to also be in "work mode" while trying to relax.

Take for example how you may have an office in your home just for work, but you have a computer in the next room that you game on. It's the same thing, psychologically. I'm in work mode when my PC is booted in one mode, and I'm in gaming and relaxed mode when it's booted into another. I've found it immensely mentally freeing, and especially if you work from home, it's worth giving a try.

If you're curious, give it a try

I wasn't sure how good it would be when I reinstalled my Windows, as I was expecting that performance would stay more or less the same as it always was. However, I was surprised to find that while yes, my performance increased, it was just a better gaming experience in general as well. If you're curious about it and you have a spare SSD lying around, definitely give it a try. I wasn't sure if it would be worth it, but I'm so glad that I did it as it definitely was.