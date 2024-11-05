Key Takeaways The Paint 3D app was removed from the Microsoft Store on November 4, but a trick allows you to download it.

Using the Start menu search bar can reveal a link to install Paint 3D from the Microsoft Store despite its removal.

If the previous trick doesn't work, a third-party source like icedrive.net offers the Paint 3D app for download as a zip file.

Microsoft delisted the Paint 3D app from the Microsoft Store on November 4, though the app continues to work for those who installed it before that date. For those who didn't install the app before it was removed, you don't have to feel that you missed the opportunity. That's because I just found out a trick that will let you get the Paint 3D app from the Microsoft Store, even though it's officially not available.

How to download and install Paint 3D from the Microsoft Store

I opened the Microsoft Store app and looked for the Paint 3D app using the search bar. Not to my surprise, I couldn't find it. I don't know what prompted me to do this, but I used the search bar in the Start menu to find the Paint 3D app, even though my PC didn't have it before its removal. Upon doing so, the Start menu showed a link to download the app from the Store. I clicked the link and discovered the Paint 3D app with an option to install it on the Microsoft Store. That's how you can install the Paint 3D app right now on your Windows PC.

However, this is likely a loophole that Microsoft will fix in the future. In other words, while the trick is working for now, you'll unlikely be able to use it forever to bring back the Paint 3D app. If the trick doesn't work, you have the option to get it back from third-party sources.

How to download and install the Paint 3D app without the Microsoft Store

Microsoft Store is the safest way to download and install apps on Windows PCs, but it's certainly not the only way. For those who don't see success in installing Paint 3D using the Start menu trick, you've another method that's more future-proof than the other trick. As spotted by @TheBobPony, someone has archived the files for the Paint 3D app on icedrive.net. So, all you've to do is click the download option to get the Paint 3D zip file, which also includes installers for the older version of the app. You can install whatever version you like after unzipping the file.

However, no matter whichever way you get the Paint 3D app, it's important to note that you'll not receive any updates for the app from Microsoft. That essentially means new features for the app.