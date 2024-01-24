Key Takeaways Secretlab introduces affordable gaming chairs: Titan Evo Lite range is 20% cheaper, yet maintains a premium experience.

Chair options: Choose between leatherette or SoftWeave, with various color choices. Regular and XL sizes available.

Budget-friendly without compromising: While some features are omitted, the Titan Evo Lite is built to last and provides comfort for work or gaming. Prices start at $449/£389.

Gaming chairs are a staple for any gamer's battle station, but they can be a little on the pricey side. Fortunately, there are plenty of companies out there that strive to make cheap gaming chairs that are still high-quality. Now, Secretlab has revealed its own range of affordable gaming chairs, which, while being a lot cheaper than its sister products, doesn't skimp on quality.

The new Secretlab Titan Evo Lite chairs: comfort without the cost

In a press release, Secretlab revealed its new range of Titan Evo Lite chairs. These carry on the same designs as the Titan Evo range, but it cuts down on the costs. Secretlab claims that these new chairs are "about 20% cheaper than [Titan Evo chairs] while delivering 95% of the same premium experience." The Titan Evo Lite chairs can come in either leatherette or SoftWeave, and each one has a few colors you can pick from. They're designed to be comfy for all manners of lifestyle, whether you're working from home or you're making the most out of your gaming PC.

Image Credit: Secretlabs

The Titan Evo Lite comes in both Regular and XL sizes, and the dimensions for each size mirror the Titan Evo's own. Compared to the Titan Evo, the lite variant skips on the magnetic memory foam head pillow, although you can purchase it separately if you decide you want one later. And while the Titan Evo Lite doesn't use some of the Secretlab's proprietary technology in other areas, it's still designed to last for years without making a dent in your bank account. The chairs will start from $449/£389, and you can grab your own on the official Secretlab website starting today.