The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is one of the most well-known gaming chairs out there, and in our review, we crowned it as one of the best around. Secretlab has now reimagined the same chair and launched the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen edition in both a Pure Black and Pure White variant.

The main difference between the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 and the NanoGen edition is that the NanoGen edition focuses on combining both support and softness, and it manages to achieve it perfectly. As someone who has been using the original Titan Evo since my review of it, the NanoGen edition of the same chair is significantly more comfortable, while also managing to provide support just like the original did, too. Plus, it comes with the Secretlab PlushCell Memory Foam armrests, which I've been loving on my previous Titan Evo, too.

Secretlab also sent on the Ergonomic Recliner Add-On that supports both the original Titan Evo and the NanoGen edition, and it's a great addition to my chair that I recommend picking up as an add-on if you want the additional support.

About this review: Secretlab sent me the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition for the purposes of this review. The company did not have any input into its contents.

Design, comfort, and build quality

Even better than before

The Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen comes in a large, flat-packed box, with easy-to-follow instructions on how to build it. It took me roughly half an hour by myself, and all of the tools in the box were enough to put it together. It comes with a Secretlab screwdriver and an Allen key. While I'd definitely recommend building it with a friend or family member if you can get the help, you can build this chair easily by yourself. I'd just make sure that you have a lot of space to build it in.

I received the chair in Regular size, and it fits me perfectly. It's comfortable to sit in for long periods of time, and given that I spend most of my day in a chair between work and gaming, it's been an improvement over the original Titan Evo for me. I wouldn't go out and buy this chair if you already have a regular Titan Evo, but if you've been eyeing up a Secretlab chair for a while, now might be the time to pounce on one.

This chair carries the usual racing chair style while improving on multiple aspects of that much-loved design, and in my opinion, it nails it. It's a hybrid leatherette that's soft to the touch, and you'll feel it even when you sit down, and it sinks to a point. It's not lacking in support, but it's soft to sit in and comfortable, while still providing support for your back. The lumbar support is still one of the weaker aspects of this chair though, but again, that's because I previously used a Herman Miller Aeron. It's soft to the touch and squishy.

For adjusting lumbar support, there are two wheels on either side of the chair, with one moving it up and moving it down, and the other allows you to adjust the support to fill the curvature of your spine. That part in particular feels somewhat lacking, but I can tell that it's there, it just doesn't fit me perfectly.

One of the best improvements of the NanoGen edition of this chair, though, is that the head pillow has been greatly improved. It holds fixed in place now and is much harder to knock off accidentally, which is a problem I had with the original Titan Evo. The chair can recline up to 165 degrees, and the ergonomic recliner add-on makes it so that you can fully lie back and relax.

This is an incredibly comfortable chair, but the original Titan Evo isn't uncomfortable when both are put side by side. This is just a really soft, really comfortable, really supportive chair that positions itself as the best chair Secretlab has made yet.

What I don't like about the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen

There's very little, to be honest

As I already mentioned in my Titan Evo 2022 review, I have concerns about the chair's ability to maintain its appearance over time. I still haven't had any issues with my Titan Evo 2022, and friends of mine who have the same chair haven't had problems either. As for the Titan Evo NanoGen, I haven't had any problems either, and it's so far maintained its appearance and quality over the last two weeks since I received it.

On top of that, our Lead PC Hardware Editor Rich Edmonds has had a Secretlab chair for four years, and he's said that aside from some minor peeling on one of the armrests, there are no signs of wear and tear on his chair. While there are users out there who have clearly experienced some issues with their chairs, it's true that these also require a greater level of care than needed for other chairs.

This is a chair you'll have to look after, but that's to be expected with such a big investment, and that goes for pretty much all high-end chairs.

Should you buy the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen?

You should buy the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen if:

You need a new chair and want a comfortable gaming chair

You aren't worried about the cost

You want a customizable chair

You shouldn't buy the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen if:

You have the Titan Evo 2022 already

You have concerns about the longevity of the chair

You want to save money

One of the best fixes of this chair for me has been the improved magnetism of the pillow. It holds in place and is very hard to knock off, unlike its predecessor. It's also an incredibly comfortable chair with big improvements over its predecessor, meaning that if you've been on the fence about one for a while, now might be the chance to jump in and get one. However, this chair comes in at $800, which is a pretty tall ask without even considering add-ons like the ergonomic recliner.

However, there's no denying that it's still an expensive chair, and you can buy something like a Herman Miller Aeron second-hand for the same price. That chair is just for work though. You won't recline in the same way, and you have to sit in a very specific way to actually sit in it, which forces you to have a good posture. If you're not sure about your posture, then the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen might not be the best fit for you as you need to choose to sit properly in it to reap those benefits.

As well, this chair isn't suitable for vegans, but Secretlab assures that it's a cruelty-free product and has a smaller carbon footprint than true animal leather. There's a lot to love about this chair, and if you're looking to get a new one and have some money to spend, then it might be worth checking out.

Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner Add-On is a great purchase if you like to recline

It's easy to add, too

When you're reclining in your chair, do you ever wish you had somewhere to put your legs? That's what the ergonomic recliner add-on aims to solve. It easily attaches to the bottom of your chair and has a lever that you can lift to release it.

The only problem is that it's a pretty pricey add-on, coming in at $200 for the standard edition. It gets props for being easy to attach, though, as it didn't require any tools and took me approximately five minutes to attach to my Titan Evo 2022. Moving it to the Titan Evo NanoGen was also pretty easy, and only took about five minutes as well to remove it and put it on the new chair.

It's completely solid once attached, and the plush part of it is very similar to the material that Secretlab uses for its head cushions. It can fix in any position with a gas piston, meaning that you don't need to rely on locking it into a few set positions. The only downside is that it won't match other variants of Secretlab's chairs, aside from the black or darker colored chairs.

The Ergonomic Recliner Add-On adds a significant amount to your chair if you wanted to buy one, but if you think you'll be reclining a lot, it's definitely worth it.