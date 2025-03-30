Whether you're hosting a game night playing Fibbage or having guests stay over, you’ll likely need to share your Wi-Fi password. Unfortunately, sharing your password can put your devices and home network at risk of potential data breaches or cybersecurity threats.

Instead of checking each guest's phone or laptop, it's easier to set up a guest Wi-Fi network separate from the primary network. A guest network runs parallel to the primary network on the router. Small business premises, coffee shops, or community spaces can set up a guest network to separate their work devices and protect them from hackers sniffing to exploit any vulnerabilities.

Besides reliable internet access, the guest Wi-Fi network can safeguard your guests' data and privacy. You can employ these security practices to ensure the guest network is secure. They also protect and separate your personal devices and primary networks from security risks.

6 Make it easy to access

Quick to connect and use

If you don't want to waste time setting up your guest network for everyone who walks through your door, make sure it's easy to access. You can use a QR code to bake in the guest network's login details. It is convenient for people to scan the code and join the guest network.

Typically, the router interface of several modern routers lets you create a QR code while you set a complex password for the guest network. Otherwise, check the router's companion app for options to create a QR code for the guest network. If the router or its companion app lacks such an option, try out Wi-Fi QR code creator apps or websites to generate one.

While a QR code offers a seamless experience, you can take it a notch up and set it to expire after a specific time to increase security and prevent misuse after the event.

5 Use strong passwords and encryption

Make it tough and secure