Key Takeaways iCloud offers end-to-end encryption, keeping your data safe from interception or hacking. Optional advanced features are available, but consider the downsides before enabling them.

Use Safety Check to manage and adjust sharing and privacy permissions for your data and apps. Emergency Reset can instantly stop sharing and reverse app permissions.

Enable Activation Lock through Find My to prevent unauthorized use of your lost or stolen Apple devices. It's a crucial security tool that can protect your devices.

Apple is known for being a company that values security and privacy, and it routinely adds features designed to keep user data safe. Some benefits are enabled automatically, like end-to-end encryption for some types of data stored on iCloud. However, other tools and features need to be enabled manually before they can be used. Unfortunately, you might not realize you need a data safety feature until it's too late, which is why it's essential to be proactive when it comes to online security.

To help you out, we've rounded up five critical security features that every Apple user needs to be using in order to keep their data safe, whether you're using the best iPhone or a great Mac. These tools aren't too much of a hassle to enable, but provide significant benefits.

5 End-to-end encryption in iCloud

From basic end-to-end encryption to advanced features, iCloud is secure

Every Apple user should be making use of iCloud's security features, which makes the service a great way to store files in the cloud. It's a bummer that you only get 5GB of storage for free, but that data will be secure. iCloud natively encrypts 14 types of data with end-to-end encryption for increased security. That means if someone tries to intercept your data while it's being sent, or if Apple gets hacked, your data will be safe.

Although everyone should use basic iCloud encryption, some users can enable optional features like Advanced Data Protection. The security feature encrypts 23 data types, an increase from basic iCloud E2EE. However, there are some serious downsides to enabling Advanced Data Protection. You won't be able to use iCloud on older devices, as accounts with Advanced Data Protection only work with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and the newest version of iCloud for Windows. Additionally, Apple won't be able to help you recover data if you end up getting locked out of your account. For those reasons, most people should not use Advanced Data Protection.

iCloud also offers a neat web client, but if you never use it, you can disable access entirely to make your account more secure.

4 Safety Check

Manage sharing and permissions you may have forgotten about

Safety Check is a security tool you might not have heard of, especially since it's buried in your security and privacy settings. This feature allows you to view, audit, and adjust the items that are being shared or accessed with others. This can include your location, health data, passwords, photos, and more. It also works with apps, allowing you to view and change what privacy permissions have been granted to certain applications, like location services or Bluetooth access. In essence, Safety Check lets you view or alter permissions that you may not even remember you gave to people and apps.

An excellent security option to keep in your back pocket is called Emergency Reset. This feature, found under the Safety Check menu, will immediately stop sharing a variety of data types and reverse app permissions when selected. If you're ever in a position where you feel you need to completely erase and reset your digital life, the Emergency Reset and Safety Check tools will be your best bet. To find them, navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security > Safety Check. You'll need to use biometrics or your device password to access them.

3 Find My

Activation Lock prevents your stolen device from being erased and activated

Activation Lock is arguably the most common security feature found on all Apple devices, and it's a tool that is both loved and hated. Criticism of Activation Lock stems from the fact that it can brick devices when they reach end-of-life status, since Apple products are often thrown away or recycled without Activation Lock being disabled. However, it's hard to overstate the importance of Activation Lock for device security. With the feature enabled, no one will be able to use your lost or stolen Apple device, even if it has been forcibly erased or reset.

Nearly everyone reading this article will have Activation Lock already set up, but you might not know that it isn't enabled by default. You need to register your devices with Find My in order for Activation Lock to work. If, for some reason, you chose not to use Find My and Activation Lock with your Apple product, you should probably reconsider. Activation Lock is the one tool that can single-handedly stop thieves from using your devices, in the event they are lost or stolen. If you aren't sure whether you have it enabled, we have a complete guide to setting up and using Find My.

2 Stolen Device Protection

Prevent the hijacking of your Apple ID if your iPhone gets stolen

Stolen Device Protection is a brand-new feature that will be released with iOS 17.3, and is currently in beta testing. Apple developed the feature after The Wall Street Journal exposed a tactic that allowed thieves to use your iPhone password to steal your entire iCloud account. In recent years, Apple has allowed a user's iPhone password to be used to reset or change critical Apple ID settings. That means hackers and thieves only need to get a six-digit passcode in order to access your entire iCloud account. This includes saved passwords, photos, contacts — a user's digital life.

To fix that, you will be able to use Stolen Device Protection. When enabled, this feature requires biometric authorization to change important settings when an iPhone is away from familiar locations. Since a would-be hacker wouldn't have access to your face or fingerprint, Stolen Device Protection immediately makes your Apple ID more secure. There's also a delay before some security settings can be changed, so someone can't force you to give access. If there's one feature you go out of your way to enable, make it be this one on iOS 17.3 or later.

1 Two-factor Apple ID authentication

The easiest, and most important, Apple security feature

Two-factor authentication claims the top spot on this list because it provides great security benefits without much hassle. It's so easy to use that Apple says 95% of accounts already use two-factor authentication. Although two-factor authentication isn't the most secure way to lock down your Apple ID, it represents the perfect balance of simplicity and security. Unfamiliar logins to your Apple ID will require a six-digit code for approval, and the codes will be sent to other Apple devices or a trusted phone number. Plus, most Apple operating systems can autofill codes sent via SMS. It's so easy to use, setting up 2FA for your Apple ID is a no-brainer.

Which Apple products do these features work with?

Close

The great thing about these features is that they can be used with most Apple products. Two-factor authentication is used with a user's Apple ID, whether it is being accessed on an iPhone, Apple Watch, or even a web client. Similarly, Find My and Activation Lock apply to nearly all of Apple's products. However, the other features on this list are exclusive to iPhones, namely Stolen Device Protection and Safety Check. It makes sense that Apple designs some security features for its most personal devices. Regardless of what devices you're using, keeping these four security tools in your repertoire can help your data stay safe.