Keeping your web browsing safe when using Microsoft Edge (or any browser) is essential. While online security shouldn’t rest within your browser alone, it’s integral to your overall data privacy and security strategy. Utilizing your browser's available privacy and security settings keeps you safe and provides peace of mind. This article will examine some essential security settings you should enable in Edge right now if they aren’t already.

5 Enable tracking prevention

Stop browsing habits of trackers

One of the most straightforward security settings you can manage in Edge is tracking prevention. Sites use trackers to collect information about your browsing history and sell relevant products. Tracker data can be shared with third parties without your permission. Some sites use trackers to improve your browsing experience, while others — not so much.

Edge has a simple control panel for managing trackers. Go to Settings -> Privacy, search, and services -> Tracking prevention. Toggle the switch and choose from Basic, Balanced, or Strict. You can also block trackers from specific sites that you may find particularly troubling.

Using the strict setting can cause some websites not to function correctly. So be sure to use the best option for your daily browsing.

4 Turn on Microsoft Defender SmartScreen

Prevent malware and phishing

The Microsoft Defender SmartScreen prevents malware and phishing attacks by bad actors. When enabled, it scans websites and file downloads. If there is the potential for harm, it blocks them. Unfortunately, this can lead to false positives, but you can override SmartScreen if it's a known and trusted site and file. Head to Settings -> Privacy, search, and services -> Security and turn on Microsoft Defender SmartScreen. Also, make sure Block potentially unwanted apps is turned on.

Related 5 reasons you should be using Controlled Folder Access in Windows 11 for increased data security If you want to keep your data secure from ransomware attacks, you should use Controlled Folder Access on your Windows system

3 Clear browsing data automatically

Less convenient but more secure

Saved browsing data like cookies and passwords makes it easy to find and log in to sites for each browsing session. However, if you are on a shared or public computer, you might view it as a security risk. You certainly don’t want the next user accessing your data. Luckily, you can set Edge to clear browsing data automatically.

Head to Settings -> Privacy, search, and services -> Choose what to clear whenever you close the browser. Toggle on the items you want Microsoft Edge to clear each time you close out of the browser. While you can choose all the items, you certainly don’t have to. For instance, you might want to have your browsing and download history cleared only.

Related Google ditches plan to remove cookies from Chrome Four years after announcing plans to eliminate third-party cookies in Chrome, Google has decided that it will retain cookies in the browser after all.

2 Use enhanced security mode

Adds a layer of protection

If you want to take security up a notch, enable enhanced security in Edge. It adds an extra layer of browsing protection by using your operating system’s protection to boost browser security. For example, on Windows, a feature like Arbitrary Code Guard is used to apply strict settings on sites you infrequently visit. It will also learn from your browsing sessions and adapt.

To enable it, go to Settings -> Privacy, search, and services -> Security. Toggle the Enhance your security on the web switch. This switch also allows you to set enhanced security for specific sites and exclude others.

Related 10 Windows 11 security settings to keep your PC safe Protect your PC by enabling these 10 essential Windows 11 security settings

1 Set Edge to use HTTPS automatically

Encrypt data before sending it

One way to ensure your browsing is safer is to enable automatic HTTPS. This setting encrypts data in the URL before sending it to the destination site. If a man-in-the-middle were to intercept the traffic, it’d be virtually impossible to see it. The data is not sent in plain text like the older HTTP protocol. Copy and paste edge://flags/#edge-automatic-https in the address bar, press Enter, and set “Automatic HTTPS” to Enabled. Restart Edge to confirm the setting.

Microsoft Edge settings for best security

The above features will ensure enhanced security when using Microsoft Edge while browsing. Microsoft constantly adds new security and other features to Edge. Recently, it added a free VPN that you can use for a more anonymous browsing experience. Still, browser security settings are just part of the overall PC security strategy — using a proper VPN, security software, 2FA, passkeys, password managers, webcam security, etc.