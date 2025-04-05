Summary Seeed Studio's ePaper Panel is an energy-efficient smart hub for your home

Features include Home Assistant integration, calendar, and long battery life

The sleek device costs $69 on Seeed Studio and ships starting April 15th

Hey, would you look at that—I'm writing yet another post about ePaper devices. I really love this technology, so when I saw that Seeed was releasing its own smart home display based on it, I knew I had to check it out. Best of all, it's actually not that expensive, and comes chock-full of a ton of handy features.

The Seeed Studio Xiao 7.5 Inch ePaper Panel is a sleek-looking smart home hub

In a post on the Seeed Studio blog, the company unveiled the Xiao 7.5 Inch ePaper Panel. It's a smart home hub that works with ESPHome and lets you control various elements around your house. Best of all, its ePaper display means it doesn't emit light pollution and lasts a long time on battery.

Here's a full list of all the features Seeed Studio listed:

Native Home Assistant Integration : ESPHome firmware provided for seamless connection

: ESPHome firmware provided for seamless connection Calendar Integration : Keep track of your schedule right on your dashboard

: Keep track of your schedule right on your dashboard Energy Efficient : 3-month battery life on a single charge in deep sleep mode (2000mAh battery)

: 3-month battery life on a single charge in deep sleep mode (2000mAh battery) Versatile Display : 7.5″ ePaper screen with excellent readability

: 7.5″ ePaper screen with excellent readability Elegant Design : Photo frame aesthetics with a retractable stand

: Photo frame aesthetics with a retractable stand Developer Friendly: Full Arduino IDE support for custom projects

If you want your own, you can snap one up for a cool $69 on the Seeed Studio store. At the time of writing, it appears there's a $10 off deal running, so you can nab one for even cheaper. It seems that the displays will start shipping on April 15th, so be sure to grab one soon if you're interested.

While you wait for that to arrive, why not check out how to make a smart home without breaking the bank or how Ayush Pande automated his house with a Raspberry Pi?