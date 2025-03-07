The Sega Genesis — known as the Mega Drive outside of North America — is a classic console that far too many people overlooked. In its heyday, it was the source of many a schoolyard argument, and the company's rivalry with Nintendo is well known. The catchphrase "Sega does what Nintendon't" was thrown around, much to the fury of those who preferred the Super Nintendo over the Genesis.

The console first hit store shelves in August 1989. Sega positioned the console as a Nintendo competitor through the term "blast processing," even though the phrase didn't actually mean much at the time. That said, the Sega Genesis had a library of more than 900 games, many of which are fantastic gems that can only be found through emulation today. If you've never sat down with the iconic controller and spent a weekend playing Sega 6-Pak, you owe it to yourself to try it out. These are some of the most recommended Sega Genesis games, in no particular order.

7 Sonic the Hedgehog

The first appearance of the Blue Blur