Make your short commutes easier with the Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Scooter, $140 off for Cyber Monday

Black Friday is done, but the deals keep coming. We’re looking at early Cyber Monday deals, and there are a bunch of them around. For instance, the Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Scooter is down to its lowest price of $700, which is a $140 discount from its usual $840.

Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Scooter The Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Scooter is a great intermediate scooter for short urban commutes. With a decent range and a fair bit of power, it makes zipping between office and home fun. There's 700W of power available to you, and the 9-inch tires are non-puncture too, so that is one less thing to worry about. View at Amazon

The Segway Ninebot E45 is an electric scooter, and it makes sense for short-distance commutes in cities. Instead of needing to walk long distances, it’s quite fun zipping around in an electric scooter. The Ninebot E45 has an aluminum alloy frame that can carry a max load of 220lbs, and has a classic folding design that makes it easier to carry when not in use. Of course, it is an electric scooter, so it has a 368Wh battery and motor, and it boasts of up to 700W of power, a top speed of about 18mph, and a range of 15 miles (extendable to 28 miles with an external battery). The 9-inch tires are non-puncture, so that’s one less thing to worry about.

The Ninebot E45 makes the most sense for an intra-city commute. If and when the battery depletes, you can always use it as a traditional kick scooter and still have some fun. Keep in mind that there are no mentions of any water resistance, so I would personally avoid taking this out in the rain and also avoid puddles while I am at it. It’s a great intermediate scooter, thanks to its balance of power and accessibility. Note that the scooter is likely arriving in a semi-assembled state, and it would need further assembly before you can ride it out — although the manuals and video instructions should make it fairly simple to do so.