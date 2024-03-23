Whether you're building a new PC or choosing the right parts to upgrade your machine, the power supply or PSU rarely gets the attention it deserves. It's the component responsible for delivering clean and sufficient power to all the other precious components. Picking an inferior PSU can have fatal consequences for your build in cases where it's unable to handle power surges or load peaks. With the kind of CPUs and GPUs we're seeing today, getting the power supply right is more important than ever.

Choosing which PSU to buy involves much more than knowing how much wattage you need. You also need to carefully consider the unit's specifications and whether its quality is up to snuff. This guide will help you simplify the entire process of picking the right PSU for your PC.

Calculate your wattage requirements

Not everyone needs overkill power supplies

First, you should know how big a power supply you need. There are multiple ways to do this—either use an online PSU wattage calculator or simply look up the recommended power supply for your graphics card. The problem with PSU wattage calculators is that they only show you an estimate of your average or maximum power consumption. They're widely known to under-report the PSU wattage you should be considering.

For instance, two of the calculators I used recommended a 500W PSU for my RTX 3080 and Ryzen 7 5700X system. If you look up the minimum recommended PSU for the RTX 3080 Founder's Edition, it's 750W. This additional headroom is there to handle any load spikes the system encounters during intense workloads. Plus, it also allows for future upgrades if you switch to a more powerful graphics card or CPU down the line.

I went with an 850W PSU for this system so that I would be prepared even for an RTX 4090 in the future. It's also important not to go overboard buying 1200W or 1600W power supplies if you're never going to need all that power. Hence, I'd recommend starting with the recommended PSU for your graphics card and then going with one of the best power supplies. You can consider stepping up the wattage a bit if you're planning future upgrades and if your budget allows for it.

Finalize your PSU specs

Yes, PSUs have specs too

Arriving at the right wattage amount is just the beginning. You also need to know if you want a modular PSU to allow you to use only the cables you need to power all of your components. Plus, you need to decide on the specific 80+ rating you're looking for. 80+ Gold is ideal but even 80+ Bronze is enough if you go with a high-quality unit. 80+ Platinum PSUs have become quite affordable of late, whereas 80+ Titanium power supplies cost a lot more and are generally only used by enthusiasts.

ATX 3.0 PSUs are not overly expensive and allow a seamless and better-equipped connection to your power-hungry graphics card.

Of late, power supplies with the newer ATX 3.0 standard have arrived on the scene, offering much better power-handling capabilities and the new 12VHPWR connector capable of delivering up to 600W of power. If you're building a system from scratch with, for instance, an RTX 4070 graphics card, you should absolutely pick an ATX 3.0 power supply. They're not overly expensive and allow a seamless and better-equipped connection to your power-hungry graphics card. Otherwise, even the "previous-gen" PSUs will be totally fine with an adapter for your GPU.

Finally, you can consider niceties like flat cables, white designs, RGB lighting, and zero-decibel modes. Units with features like OLED panels don't offer much performance unless they have other power-related features you're actively looking for.

Choose the PSU model to buy

Never cheap out on a PSU

Now that you know exactly what kind of power supply you need, it all comes down to which model you should buy. Multiple reliable brands manufacture quality PSUs at various price ranges—Corsair, be quiet!, Seasonic, MSI, EVGA, Thermaltake, Cooler Master, Asus, DeepCool, and NZXT. Choosing one from the hundreds of models on the market can be daunting.

The Cultists PSU Tier List will give you a good idea of where the most popular models lie relative to each other.

To cut your research time to a few minutes, just go with one of the best PSU for gaming based on your wattage requirements and other desired specifications. Otherwise, you can consult the Cultists PSU Tier List, which classifies most of the models on the market into six tiers based on their build quality, materials used, and performance. This will give you a good idea of where the most popular models lie relative to each other.

A good budget to allocate for your PSU would be around $100-$150. Even for a $1,000 build, this would account for only 10-15% of the total cost — which is nothing if you want to ensure a stable and long-lasting system. Finally, all that remains is to look for PSUs falling within your budget, consult the PSU Tier List for any red flags, check reviews and Reddit recommendations if available, and hit that buy button.

As long as you're sticking to the established brands and staying away from models with reported incidents, you can rest assured you've made the right choice.

Buying the wrong PSU can cost you in more ways than one

It's worth spending enough time choosing the right PSU for your PC because the wrong choice can prove to be a huge hassle. You can end up with an underpowered unit that frequently shuts down during gaming sessions or a no-name unit that can't handle load spikes during productivity or benchmarking apps. Replacing your PSU in such cases involves headaches with the return process, plus buying a replacement unit, not to mention the time wasted in the entire exercise and the potential for breaking other parts of your system.