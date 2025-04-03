Like a lot of tech enthusiasts, I buy and replace a lot of devices — laptops, phones, SSDs, routers, and random home gadgets. But keeping track of what’s still under warranty and where to claim it has always been a headache. Google Sheets? Too manual. Email labels? Too scattered. Manufacturer portals? A mess.

If you’ve ever had a hard drive fail just months after the warranty expired, you know the pain of bad timing. And if you’ve ever had a covered repair but couldn’t find the purchase receipt, you know how frustrating it is to lose out on something you technically paid for.

Enter Warracker — a self-hosted warranty tracker that does what every good self-hosted tool should: give you control, automate the boring stuff, and ease your life.

Why self-host a warranty tracker?

A smarter way to track warranties

For years, I relied on a mix of invoices in my email, warranty pages bookmarked, and a half-baked spreadsheet that I always forgot to update. The problem was obvious. There was no single place to see what was still covered, and I kept forgetting to check warranties before replacing a device. When I actually needed a warranty claim, I ended up digging through emails for receipts or serial numbers, only to realize some manufacturers' base coverage on the purchase date, while others go by serial numbers.

Warracker solves all of that. It’s a local-first, searchable, and automated way to manage warranties — without handing over my purchase data to some random cloud service that might disappear overnight.

Setting Up Warracker

Quick and easy

One of the best things about Warracker is how easy it is to set up. I run most self-hosted apps via Docker, and Warracker fits right into that ecosystem. Getting it running was as simple as taking the Docker composer file, changing the default username and password, and adding it to Portainer. Within minutes, I had a clean, web-based dashboard where I could add my first few items and finally ditch my chaotic spreadsheet system. The service's Github page makes the instructions incredibly clear, and it barely took me minutes to get it up and running. But if you don't want to jump across to another page, I'll drop the steps below for installing it on Docker desktop below.

git clone https:



docker compose up

These three easy steps to clone the github repo, and get the Docker file up and running are all you need.

Features that just make sense

A smarter way to manage warranties