Key Takeaways Self-hosting saves money on subscription fees and prevents third-party access to private information.

SBCs allow running multiple self-hosted apps, like photo managers, private idea boards, and personal finance tools.

You can even set up services like print servers, game servers, and dashboards without running into performance issues on your SBC.

Besides giving you a sense of gratification, self-hosting serves many practical purposes. Not only do you save money on subscription fees, but running FOSS apps on your local devices also prevents third-party firms from gaining access to your private information. What’s more, you don’t need a powerful NAS or an enterprise-grade server to host many of the popular services.

So long as you have a decently capable SBC, it’s possible to run multiple self-hosted apps on your system. If you’re a DIY enthusiast like me, here’s a list of all the cool services you can host on your tiny DIY companion.

10 Photo managers

To keep those precious memories safe

Whether you’re looking for a way to sort through your photo collection or want to create quick backups of your essential pictures, image management tools can come in handy. I’m a fan of Immich due to its responsive nature and Google Photos-esque UI, but there are a couple of other alternatives you can set up on your SBC, including PhotoPrism, Ente, and Photonix.

9 Private idea boards

A private repository containing your favorite articles and videos

Looking for a self-hosted alternative to Pinterest that doesn’t intrude on your privacy? Pinry provides a simple method to construct idea boards using images, videos, and links. It’s quite snappy, too, meaning you can host your multi-page pinboard on an Arm-powered SBC without encountering any performance issues.

8 Personal finance apps

Useful when you're as prone to overspending on hardware as I am

Armed with tons of handy finance templates, Excel is a great app to manage your budget. However, personal finance tools – especially those you can host on your own system – are ideal when you require advanced bookkeeping features without the extra privacy loopholes of third-party services. Firefly III is easily the crème de la crème of personal finance apps, though it does have a slightly steep learning curve. But combine it with the portfolio tracking provisions of Ghostfolio, and you have a rock-solid finance management setup running on top of your SBC.

7 Print servers

For conventional as well as 3D printers

With the rise in budget-friendly 3D printers, creating your own CAD models has become fairly affordable these days. So, if you’re the proud owner of a 3D printer, you can deploy an Octoprint web server on your SBC and use it to control every aspect of your model-making companion.

Heck, you can even install CUPS on your miniature board to oversee the operations of your conventional 2D printer.

6 Game servers

When you want to host private Minecraft worlds

Public multiplayer lobbies may have their perks, but private game servers are better when you want full control over the gameplay setting. Perhaps you just want a distraction-free gaming experience with your buddies. Or maybe you want the freedom to mess with mods without ruining the experience of other players.

Turns out, you don’t need a top-of-the-line PC for this project, as most modern SBCs possess enough horsepower to run private servers for Palworld, Minecraft, and other casual titles.

5 Reverse proxy server

Caddy and Traefic are also worth considering

You might have already heard about Nginx if you’re active in the home lab community. This nifty tool lets you map domain names to your self-hosted services to save you the hassle of learning the IP addresses and port numbers associated with each app.

Nginx also provides the means to configure SSL/TLS certificates for your services, thereby adding an extra layer of security when you want to access your home services from external networks. Factor in the caching and load balancing provisions available in Nginx, and it’s clear why many self-hosting enthusiasts use it as their preferred proxy manager.

4 Dashboards and analytics platforms

Heimdall and Grafana are a match made in home lab heaven

Close

Micro-managing all your services can go from being a fun activity to a tedious chore once your repertoire of apps grows out of proportion. Luckily, dashboard tools let you manage the other services running on your network. Personally, I prefer Heimdall, but Dashy and Organizr work just as well. What’s more, you can even pair your dashboard app with an analytics platform like Grafana to monitor every aspect of your self-hosted SBC server.

3 Personal clouds

Adios, Google Drive