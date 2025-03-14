Managing a plethora of self-hosted services and applications can quickly become overwhelming. This is where a dedicated self-hosted dashboard comes into play. It acts as your planner and provides a single, visually appealing interface to organize and access your various services, monitor system performance, and even display personalized information. However, not every dashboard is as effective as it claims to be. Among them, I have hand-picked the top five options for you.

5 Flame

A simple dashboard for your applications