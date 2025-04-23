For finance enthusiasts, accountants, and small business owners alike, diving deep into your financial data can unlock critical insights. While many cloud‐based solutions offer convenience, nothing beats the control and privacy of hosting your own finance app. Better yet, if these apps export easily into Excel (or CSV formats that Excel happily ingests), you can unleash powerful analysis through pivot tables, charts, and custom formulas. Below, we explore five self‑hosted finance apps that not only put you in full control of your data but also export perfectly into Excel for detailed, further analysis.

5 Firefly III

Arguably, the best open-source financial tool