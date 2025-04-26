Google Photos is a great tool for cataloging, storing, and viewing all your photos and videos. Using Google Drive, you have a good portion of the company's cloud infrastructure reserved for just your data, but it's not perfect. You will need to pay for an optional subscription should you wish to store more than the free tier allows. The best experience also requires Android since it's all baked in, much like Apple and iCloud, though Google is more open with its ecosystem. Then there's the whole privacy issue.

All that said, I've rounded up some excellent alternatives to Google Photos that you should try and self-host.

6 Nextcloud

Docs, photos, email, and more