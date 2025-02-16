Ah, if only the saying "three weeks is all it takes to build a habit" was true in every case. I've struggled with time management all my life, which is partly why I've heavily relied on habit trackers and other tools. However, many of the tools I've used along the way have been sunsetted, leaving me without my data and scrambling to find a good replacement.

That's why I've decided I'm not going to rely on other company servers to host my knowledge management tools. I'd been looking for an open-source, self-hosted alternative to tools like Notion, and while I haven't found one as fully-featured, I have found one that does what I need, while being easy to set up and use. It's called Docmost, and it comes in a nicely packaged Docker container, so all you need to get started is changing a few lines in a YAML configuration file.

Self-hosting my knowledge management system is the way forward

Docmost lets me control who has access to my data