Summary Self-hosting a full search engine is borderline impossible for any one person.

Most "self-hosted" search engines are metasearch engines that aggregate results or are based on P2P networks.

Their search results are less accurate and reliable than Google.

There are many privacy-focused alternatives to Google that are far more reliable and user-friendly than self-hosted search engines.

It's hard to stay private online, and it’s no secret that search engines like Google and Bing collect enormous amounts of user information. At times, their lack of transparency has landed them in hot water with regulators, leading to hefty fines.

Many users have turned to alternatives like DuckDuckGo to reclaim some privacy. Still, they remain at the mercy of a third party, leading many to wonder if they can self-host a search engine.

Self-hosting software is often praised for improving privacy, but as you’ll soon read in this article, the answer to self-hosting a search engine isn’t so clear-cut.

Why self-host?

There are many benefits

Personal self-hosted software and applications offer alternatives to cloud-based subscription services from big tech companies. For example, those wanting to ditch Dropbox may turn to a Nextcloud server, while those tired of streaming platforms' creeping monthly fees may opt for a Plex server. By decoupling themselves from third parties, users gain more control over their privacy, access greater customization, and shield their wallets from recurring subscription costs.

There are, of course, a few drawbacks to self-hosting. Most self-hosted software isn’t as feature-rich as products from big tech. Also, you’ll have to manage your own security and hardware and deal with the upfront investment cost.

Related 4 reasons I host my own file-sharing service YeetFile combines secure file sharing, and privacy-first features, making it the ideal self-hosted solution for those who value control over data.

Can you self-host a search engine?

Not in the traditional sense

Hosting a search engine would require vast resources, and it’s impractical for any one person. You’d first need to acquire an incredible amount of computing power to crawl and index the whole web effectively. Then, you’d have to worry about security, energy costs, hardware maintenance, and storage. Even if you have billions of dollars to spare, there are better ways to burn your money, like buying a social media platform. Suddenly, paying $12 monthly for Spotify doesn't sound too bad, eh?

With that said, you can still host a metasearch engine like SearXNG, or be a part of a decentralized search engine like YaCy. SearXNG aggregates search results from search engines like Google, but scrubs your queries of personal identifiable information. YaCy, on the other hand, is a peer-to-peer search engine that relies on a decentralized network of users to provide search results. In either case, you’ll still be relying on external resources.

Benefits and drawbacks to self-hosting a search engine

Those set on self-hosting a search engine will be rewarded for their commitment in several ways. We’ll be using SearXNG and YaCy as examples.

SearXNG