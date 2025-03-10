Whether it’s your home lab, a normal PC, or even your living space, there’s no shortage of boring maintenance tasks you’ll need to perform to keep everything in tip-top form. Automation apps capable of performing bogus management and maintenance tasks can come in a clutch when you’re tired of repetitive work taking up most of your free time. So, here’s a list of cool apps you can self-host on your local hardware.

5 Terraform and Ansible

The dynamic duo for home labbers