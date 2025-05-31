Whether you're jetting off to tech conferences or more calming climes for a holiday, XDA Travel Week is going to get you there smarter and safer. Our self-hosted services travel with us, thanks to VPNs, reverse proxies, and other networking tools that make it seem as though our laptops are always connected to our home networks. Some of us opt for Tailscale due to its simplicity, while others use a variety of other services built on the open-source WireGuard protocol.

What they all do is encrypt our network traffic as it passes between our devices, whether they are on a plane or at a hotel, and connect directly to our home network for unrestricted and secure access to our apps and files. I've tried Pangolin, which I liked, as well as Caddy, Traefik, Nginx, and NPM, and they all perform similar tasks with varying levels of complexity in terms of setup and security.

And then a new self-hosted remote access project turned up recently, Wiredoor. It's got a polished website and documentation, a short setup time, and can use domain names and local domain names just as quickly and easily. It ticks all the boxes for me so far: OAuth2, WireGuard, SSL certificates, and Nginx, which means I can ditch Cloudflare Tunnels, as I never liked the idea of data being sent unencrypted through them.

So, what is Wiredoor, and why do I prefer it to other options?

It's simple, secure, and self-hosted, and that's just the start